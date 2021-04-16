Countdown to Tokyo Olympics: Team USA campaigns approach starting line

In the final countdown to the Tokyo Olympic Games, brands are approaching the starting line with campaigns celebrating Team U.S.A.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee also revealed its own campaign highlighting the collective competitive success and personal stories of Team U.S.A. athletes.

The We Are Team U.S.A. campaign honors the beauty of differences and individual experiences coming together to represent the best of American possibility, a release explains.

A We Are Team USA anthem video debuted on Wednesday, featuring track superstar Allyson Felix; snowboarder Jamie Anderson; wheelchair basketball national champion Aaron Gouge; women's soccer star Megan Rapinoe; long jump champion and paralympian Lex Gillette; and record-holding shot putter Michelle Carter.

Fans will see Team U.S.A. stories on TikTok, Instagram, Twitter and Facebook. FleishmanHillard is working on the campaign.

Team U.S.A. partners including DeVry University, Reese’s, Samsung and United Airlines are also part of sponsored Team U.S.A. stories on digital platforms starting this week.

Reese’s partnered with Olympic legend Michael Phelps, as well as fellow world-record-breaking swimming stars and Tokyo 2020 hopefuls, Katie Ledecky and Caeleb Dressel, for a campaign highlighting its latest Ultimate Peanut Butter Lovers Cup series.

Reese’s will use its social media pages and fanbase to support the Olympic Games and Team U.S.A.

Safe to assume the most delicious team you’ve ever been on? #TeamReeses https://t.co/NBqqJpK5uw — REESE'S (@reeses) April 12, 2021

DeVry University tweeted a message of support to Team U.S.A.

Eli Lilly, the first pharmaceutical partner of Team U.S.A., is partnering with seven U.S. Olympians and Paralympians on Team Lilly as “champions of health” before Tokyo 2020.

Athletes Kathleen Baker, Laurie Hernandez, Chaunté Lowe, Ryan Murphy, April Ross, Oz Sanchez and Allysa Seely are sharing personal stories about how their lives have been affected by health challenges.

Team Lilly athletes hope their journeys inspire Americans facing similar challenges.

Ketchum is working on Eli Lilly’s campaign.