Pitch Update: Avanti West Coast, Vinted, Craft Gin Club, South West Water and more

Engine Mischief has won a brief to help build the brand story of train operator Avanti West Coast following a competitive pitch.

Craft Gin Club, which delivers “gin and more to your door”, has hired Play to take charge of its press office, media relations, talent, and influencer strategy. Play’s brief includes responsibility for delivering against key calendar moments, promoting new product ranges, and the pivotal 2021 Christmas campaign.

Red Havas has been appointed as consumer and lifestyle PR for online fashion platform Vinted.

Car sharing app Turo has appointed The Best Connected to handle UK public relations, brand partnerships and VIP for the brand.

Siren Communications is representing South West Water on a local Dorset, Devon & Cornwall community-focused project to promote the positive impact the water company has across the region. The agency will deliver a paid- and earned-media campaign to create awareness of the work South West Water is doing in the region through its Neighbourhood Fund.

The Big Mamma Group has appointed Emerge for a brief to raise awareness about funding for its new payment product Sunday.

CiCi PR will represent Jori Papa Footwear within the UK and worldwide, focusing on print and online media and product placements working with stylists.