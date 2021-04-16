Movers & Shakers: Hope&Glory, Weber Shandwick, Airbus, Clarity, FT, Finsbury Glover Hering and more

Weber Shandwick EMEA has hired John-Kenneth Billingsley to lead Health Policy and Advocacy from London and Malin Ljung Eiborn to lead its Sustainability offering.

James Helm, director of comms at the Metropolitan Police, will depart in the summer after more than three years in the job.

Airbus has hired Josh Hardie, former deputy director-general of the CBI, as its new head of public affairs in the UK.

Hope&Glory has hired 2021 Cannes Young Lions-winning duo Gigi Rice and Elle Bellwood as creatives.

The Financial Times has hired former Qatar Airways head of comms Sophie Knight as global communications director in a maternity cover role.

Clarity has hired Amy Grimshaw as an associate director who will sit on the London senior leadership team. She most recently led communications and PR at the Founders Factory.

Hume Brophy has appointed former Conservative HQ chief executive Mark MacGregor as a senior adviser.

Finsbury Glover Hering has hired Sophie Scott, global managing director for technology at FleishmanHillard, to lead growth of its global tech business.

Fiona Olivier has joined Sanofi as its global head of public affairs and communications for general medicines.

Lexington has promoted Ed McRandal to head of health, while Will Culliford has been promoted to be his deputy and lead its health-tech offer.

Hanover Health has hired two associate directors, Mark MacDonald and Donna Curran, specialising in comms and public affairs.

YAP Global, a PR agency specialising in cryptocurrency and decentralised finance clients, has hired Edelman’s crypto and fintech senior account manager, Martyna Borys, as an account director.

Kekst CNC has added three senior consultants and eight others to its London team.

EM, a strategic communications and investor relations consultancy for developing nations, has named Anna Vasilenko as its new chief executive. She was previously managing director of key clients and issuer relations at Moscow Exchange. Tom Blackwell, the co-founder and current CEO of EM, takes up the new position of chairman.

Former managing director of the VCCP Partnership and managing partner at Fold7, Harry Sheward, has joined Creativebrief as commercial director.

The Agency Partnership has appointed Harry Stovin-Bradford as an account director. He joins from fintech specialist agency Chatsworth Communications.