Train operator Avanti West Coast books PR agency for brand story brief

Added 50 minutes ago by Arvind Hickman

Engine Mischief has won a brief to help build the brand story of recently established train operator Avanti West Coast following a competitive pitch, PRWeek has learned.

News

Avanti West Coast took over the West Coast Partnership franchise from Virgin Trains at the end of 2019. Its partnership with Engine Mischief will focus on how the service will contribute to the recovery of the railway in a post-pandemic era.

Avanti West Coast has a strong focus on community across its network. Engine Mischief’s role will be to help shine a light on regions, people and communities the train operator serves through ongoing campaign work.

The Engine Mischief team will report to Avanti West Coast head of PR, Daisy Hawker Wallace.

"We were looking for an agency that combined outstanding strategic insight with bold, brave creative thinking, and Engine Mischief struck us by vividly combining both,” she said.

Engine Mischief managing director Greg Jones said: "We are incredibly excited to work on a transport brand that is young enough to help shape the future but established enough to make a real impact. The pandemic has changed the way we move around the country forever, and this brief goes right to the heart of communities to understand how transport can improve lives and livelihoods. 

"We look forward to helping Daisy and her team take Avanti West Coast to the next level in the coming years."

