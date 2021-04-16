The PRWeekly podcast: Top 150 preview | Cameron lobbying scandal | The creative challenge this summer | Prince Philip coverage

A lobbying scandal involving former Prime Minister David Cameron has exposed a concerning lack of transparency with current lobbying rules. It has been described as one of the worst lobbying scandals in British politics for many years.

The PRCA's director-general, Francis Ingham, and Cicero/AMO's strategic counsel, Louise Stewart, join The PRWeekly to discuss the scandal and what needs to happen next, including a six-point plan to fix lobbying rules.

Also in this week’s episode, PRWeek UK editor John Harrington and news editor Arvind Hickman look at the challenge facing creatives and brands as the economy gradually reopens for the summer.

This follows an in-depth report in which nine creatives shared their views on striking the right tone between the grim realities of a pandemic and what some predict could be a return to the “roaring 20s”.

Finally, did the BBC get it right with its wall-to-wall coverage of Prince Philip’s death? Stewart, a former BBC political reporter, shares her views.

Listen to the full episode below.



