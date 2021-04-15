The PR Week: 4.16.2021: Alistair Wilson, Imagination

Added 4 hours ago

Wilson talks about working with the Detroit Youth Choir on multiple projects, social justice, working at an independent agency and more.

Audio

Download

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Alistair Wilson, MD at creative agency Imagination. 

Podcast topics:

2:10 – Creative agency Imagination’s Alistair Wilson on working with the Detroit Youth Choir, social justice and more 

16:38 – Two-hundred companies have signed onto a letter published in the New York Times in opposition to recent voting restrictions — with some companies notably absent 

22:01 – Crypto’s going public with Coinbase’s IPO, a $86bn valuation 

25:09 – Agency holding company financials, with an eye on Publicis and Next 15 

32:07 – The latest social media activations, including sizzling bacon on Clubhouse and Chili’s tribute to a late Vine influencer  

35:52 – This week’s people moves 

40:25 – The launch of PR Decoded

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters