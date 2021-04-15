The PR Week: 4.16.2021: Alistair Wilson, Imagination

This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Alistair Wilson, MD at creative agency Imagination.

Podcast topics:

2:10 – Creative agency Imagination’s Alistair Wilson on working with the Detroit Youth Choir, social justice and more

16:38 – Two-hundred companies have signed onto a letter published in the New York Times in opposition to recent voting restrictions — with some companies notably absent

22:01 – Crypto’s going public with Coinbase’s IPO, a $86bn valuation

25:09 – Agency holding company financials, with an eye on Publicis and Next 15

32:07 – The latest social media activations, including sizzling bacon on Clubhouse and Chili’s tribute to a late Vine influencer

35:52 – This week’s people moves

40:25 – The launch of PR Decoded