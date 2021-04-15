Airbus appoints head of UK public affairs

Josh Hardie, who joins Airbus in June, most recently served in a short-term role as senior vice-president of corporate affairs at GoCo Group.

He replaces Airbus senior vice-president Katherine Bennett, who will leave the company having been appointed as chief executive of the High Value Manufacturing Catapult, a specialist organisation developed to support UK manufacturing in the commercialisation of cutting-edge technologies.

At Airbus, Hardie will lead the company’s government and institutional relations in the UK, working closely with UK chairman John Harrison and members of the senior leadership team.

Hardie brings to the role extensive experience in public policy, government affairs and corporate social responsibility.

He was at the CBI for nearly five years and led its policy development, media and campaigning work, operating across a range of areas, from Brexit and global trade to the UK’s Industrial Strategy and regional growth agenda.

Hardie previously worked as group corporate responsibility director at Tesco, where he held senior roles for more than seven years.

Prior to that, he held executive-level roles at EdComs, the UK’s biggest specialist education communications and marketing agency, and an educational charity called Education Extra, campaigning with schools and working with the Government on educational issues.