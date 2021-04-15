Weber Shandwick EMEA hires health and sustainability leads

John-Kenneth Billingsley has joined to lead Health Policy and Advocacy from London while Malin Ljung Eiborn returns to Weber Shandwick to lead its Sustainability offering.

They are the latest senior EMEA leaders hired following the appointment of Ogilvy UK chief executive Michael Frohlich as Weber Shandwick's EMEA CEO.

Billingsley has held senior corporate affairs roles at pharmaceutical companies including UCB, GSK and Novartis.

He joins as executive vice-president of health policy and advocacy, a new role with an expanded focus on the agency’s Healthcare practice.

“Public health and environmental health are two of the most pressing global challenges facing society and therefore our clients and our agency, which is why I am thrilled we are adding two heavy hitters to help us deepen our strength in these areas,” Weber Shandwick chief growth officer Susan Howe said.

“John-Kenneth brings a wealth of policy, advocacy and corporate reputation experience honed at top global healthcare brands, and Malin is a sought-after expert with an impressive track record of accelerating sustainability leadership for some of the world’s most admired organisations.”

Weber Shandwick’s Global Healthcare practice is one of the world’s largest healthcare communications consultancies, serving 15 markets in EMEA with hubs in London, Geneva, Frankfurt and Brussels. It has more than 300 health communications specialists in the region.

Eiborn, who is based in Stockholm, will work with Weber Shandwick’s regional and market leaders in social impact, corporate and public affairs.

She was a partner at Weber Shandwick Prime for six years, where she helped to build the sustainability offering.

Eiborn has been an adviser to several large corporations in building and implementing sustainability strategies at the core of their businesses.

Most recently, she served as director of sustainability and corporate affairs at Swedish packaging company BillerudKorsnäs. Earlier in her career, she held roles at the Swedish Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Stockholm and in Brussels.

“The stakes for building a purpose-led business strategy with sustainability at the core couldn’t be higher for companies today – and effective communications are a critical element to the success of any sustainability plan,” Eiborn said.

“I’m thrilled to be returning to Weber Shandwick at a time when the agency is doing some of the most impressive work in purpose and sustainability communications, and I look forward to applying all of the great creativity, insights and resources that we have across our network to make a true difference in the world.”

Led by Social Impact global lead Paul Massey, Weber Shandwick’s global sustainability specialty comprises a cross-sectional team of social impact specialists rooted in purpose and Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) strategy, as well as experts in corporate reputation, public affairs, employee engagement and consumer marketing.