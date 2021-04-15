New name tops PRWeek UK Top 150 table as Edelman falls to second

Revenue at Brunswick rose one per cent in 2020 to £66.7m, putting it above Edelman, whose UK revenue dipped last year from £67.4m to £62m.

Brunswick tops the table for the first time in seven years. Edelman has held the number one spot in the Top 150 for every calendar year since 2014.

For PRWeek's UK Top 150 overview article, Brunswick senior partner Simon Sporborg said: “We had a strong start to 2020, an uncertain spring, but work picked up in June with the autumn and run into Christmas exceptionally busy, including more critical issues work alongside financial situations mandates across deals, restructurings, IPOs and capital raisings.

"We have strong, established relationships with our clients, and they really leant on the deep expertise that we have built up over the last decade in financial, political and social – this was seen not only in the UK but across the entire firm. Our people worked incredibly hard and we were fortunate that we were able to step up our investment and recruitment in the second half of the year. We know clients will continue to demand brilliant specialists, a one-firm approach and exceptionally high quality work – we were right by their side in difficult times last year and look forward to delivering for them again through 2021 and beyond.”

The agency announced a shake up of its senior UK leadership in January, with Meaghan Ramsey and Tom Burns promoted to managing partners and co-leads of its London office, while former managing partner Sporborg moved to his current role.

At Edelman, chief operating officer Justin Westcott told PRWeek in March that the UK business was "flying" before the coronavirus hit, which led to "one quarter of pain that the whole industry felt, because the taps were turned off".

Edelman stated: "Like all businesses, COVID-19 hit some areas of our business harder than others, like energy, hospitality and events, travel. We also have a number of global clients on our portfolio, which also impacted revenue."

Like other integrated agencies, decline in some divisions was partly offset by growth elsewhere. Edelman predicts UK revenue for its financial year, which runs from 20 July 2020 to 21 June 2021, will be flat.

"We saw strong demand for our growing employee engagement, purpose and crisis offers, and we saw a major shift towards large-scale integrated corporate/brand and creative briefs responding to the critical issue of today – the pandemic, environment, and equality," the agency said.

