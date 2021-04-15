Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Mark your calendars now for PRDecoded, PRWeek’s annual industry-leading conference, from October 12 to 14. This year’s theme is Purpose Transformed. Stay tuned to PRWeek’s channels as we announce speakers and go here for early bird ticket deals and for more information.

Publicis Groupe’s Q1 results. Publicis Groupe has reported “solid” organic revenue growth of 2.8% between January and March 2021, driven by the U.S. and Asia. Net revenue across the company declined 3.6% on a reported basis. In North America, Publicis Groupe saw organic revenue growth of 4.7% in the first three months of 2021, though on a reported basis that was down 3.2% as a result of changes to the U.S. dollar exchange rate. The holding company’s PR firms include MSL and Qorvis.

PepsiCo’s Q1 earnings topped analyst estimates. Pepsi reported fiscal Q1 net income of $1.7 billion, up from $1.3 billion a year earlier. Net sales grew 6.8% to $14.8 billion, topping expectations of $14.5 billion. Meanwhile, organic revenue rose by 2.4% in the quarter. Frito-Lay North America’s organic revenue jumped 3% and the company’s North American beverage business reported organic revenue growth of 2%.

How JPMorgan Chase is fighting the climate crisis. The bank aims to finance or facilitate investments of $2.5 trillion over 10 years to support solutions that address climate change and contribute to sustainable development. The announcement is believed to be the largest of its kind by a major bank, CNN reported.

Mark Zuckerberg is being urged to cancel plans to develop a version of Instagram aimed at users under age 13. In a letter sent to the Facebook CEO on Thursday, an international coalition of 35 children’s and consumer groups warned that some kids who already have Instagram accounts would be unlikely to switch to a “babyish version” of the app and it could hook even younger users on endless routines of photo-scrolling and body-image shame.