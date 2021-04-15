Second-hand fashion platform Vinted hires UK consumer PR agency

Vinted is the biggest c2c online platform for second-hand fashion in Europe and has 1.2 million members in the UK.

It has selected Red Havas as its creative PR partner, to communicate the brand’s circular economy model, brand values and USPs, while elevating its mission to “make second-hand fashion the first choice among UK consumers”.

The remit includes driving UK brand awareness through creative campaigns and an always-on press office serving key national, consumer, lifestyle and fashion media channels.

“Following strong growth, we’re thrilled to be placing greater focus on expanding our PR activities in the UK with the support of Red Havas,” Vinted consumer PR lead Natacha Blanchard said. “The team’s merged media and integrated approach to PR will not only help us elevate our brand positioning but execute big-picture thinking to truly transform the conversation around circular economies, second-hand fashion and the benefits for our members and communities.”

Red Havas London managing director Rachael Sansom added: “We are very proud to have Vinted as a client partner, not only in terms of the work we’ll be doing to highlight the importance and positive impact of the circular economy, but also knowing the brand has been leading the democratisation of second-hand fashion is incredibly exciting.”

Red Havas has put in a solid performance over the past year despite the pandemic, forecasting growth of 50 per cent for 2021.

Recent wins include Jaguar Land Rover (European importer region), ManpowerGroup (globally), LinkedIn (via its content arm Red Connect) and global payments technology provider WEX (EMEA). The business has also merged its healthcare businesses in the US and Europe.