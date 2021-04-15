Former Conservative HQ CEO joins Hume Brophy

Mark MacGregor will provide strategic advice to Hume Brophy clients on how best to address reputational and regulatory challenges.

MacGregor, a PRWeek Power Book alumnus, has been involved in politics and communications for 30 years. He set up his own b2b PR agency, Marketforce Communications, which he ran for 14 years before selling the business in 2002.

More recently, he served as corporate affairs director at Philip Morris International.

MacGregor has been a parliamentary candidate three times, was director of Steve Norris’ bid to become London Mayor in 2004, and was chief executive of Conservative HQ from 2002-03. He was also part of Michael Portillo’s 2001 party leadership campaign.

In addition, MacGregor was deputy director of Policy Exchange for two years in the lead up to the 2015 General Election.

“Mark MacGregor has exactly the right mix of skills and experience to offer clients the strategic thinking that comes from having worked inside politics and business for 30 years,” Hume Brophy managing director Edel Bach said. “He has the ability to bring that experience to bear, having advised politicians and businesses at a senior level, to help them navigate the trickiest issues.”

MacGregor added: “COVID-19 has shown the strengths of many companies that have played a vital part in helping the country or specific communities during the pandemic. But it has also highlighted the weaknesses of many others. How they acted during the past year is likely to have an impact on their reputation not just in the next few months, but over the long term.

“In the past, many organisations have simply taken insufficient notice of political risk for their reputations, while others have been so cautious of taking a position that they end up saying nothing at all. Hume Brophy has built an outstanding reputation for running proactive communications and public affairs programmes that deliver practical, measurable benefits – that is why I am delighted to join the firm.”