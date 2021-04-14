PRDecoded is back this October

Mark your calendars now for PRDecoded, PRWeek’s annual industry-leading conference, from October 12 to 14.

This year’s theme is Purpose Transformed, building on the powerful conversations from last year’s first online conference, PRDecoded: Purpose in Action, and providing ways for the PR community to connect and learn from one another.

Stay tuned to PRWeek’s channels as we announce speakers who are pushing the industry forward on racial equity, sustainability, financial commitment behind purpose and building trust as brand communicators in the wake of COVID-19.

The event will feature the insights from thought leaders in the purpose space via keynotes, fireside chats and panel discussions who are moving the needle across the above themes.

Go here for early bird ticket deals and for more information.