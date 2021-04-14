Chili’s pays tribute to Vine star and ‘welcome to Chili’s’ meme creator Adam Perkins

Added 4 hours ago by Diana Bradley

The social media influencer died on Sunday.

Blog

Chili’s Grill & Bar is paying tribute to late Vine star Adam Perkins on social media.  

Perkins died on Sunday at the age of 24. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

In a video that went viral in 2015, Perkins walks into a bathroom and says, “Hi, welcome to Chili’s.” He had nearly 290,000 followers on the app, according to Newsweek.

“We are saddened by the news of Adam Perkins passing. He brought laughter to so many of us and will always be remembered and cherished. Rest in Peace, Adam,” Chili’s tweeted. The chain also shared a TikTok video from Perkins’ twin brother, Patrick Perkins, which included a compilation of videos of the dead star.

Chili’s posted its tribute after Twitter users called out the chain to do so.

 

 

 

A representative from Chili's was not immediately available for comment.

