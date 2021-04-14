Chili’s pays tribute to Vine star and ‘welcome to Chili’s’ meme creator Adam Perkins

Chili’s Grill & Bar is paying tribute to late Vine star Adam Perkins on social media.

Perkins died on Sunday at the age of 24. His cause of death has not been disclosed.

In a video that went viral in 2015, Perkins walks into a bathroom and says, “Hi, welcome to Chili’s.” He had nearly 290,000 followers on the app, according to Newsweek.

“We are saddened by the news of Adam Perkins passing. He brought laughter to so many of us and will always be remembered and cherished. Rest in Peace, Adam,” Chili’s tweeted. The chain also shared a TikTok video from Perkins’ twin brother, Patrick Perkins, which included a compilation of videos of the dead star.

We are saddened by the news of Adam Perkins passing. He brought laughter to so many of us and will always be remembered and cherished. Rest In Peace, Adam.https://t.co/Yx6u6JA0Ya — Chili's Grill & Bar (@Chilis) April 14, 2021

Chili’s posted its tribute after Twitter users called out the chain to do so.

@Chilis our beloved Adam Perkins passed and I wanna know, what are you going to do to commemorate the greatest thing to ever happen to your restaurant?

please put a picture of this boy in all of your restaurants, thank you

and commemorative cups

please and thank you. — julio // ACAB (@jae_eg) April 14, 2021

I better see @Chilis pay tribute to Adam Perkins now! He brought more advertisement than any commercial ever could! ❤️ — Antonella Pellegrino (@Antonella823) April 14, 2021

A representative from Chili's was not immediately available for comment.