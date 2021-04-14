Twitter users on IBM’s Kyndryl: Is this a pharma product?

For Twitter users, the name Kyndryl is conjuring images of a nasal spray company, Ikea product or World of Warcraft creature.

In reality, it’s the new name of IBM’s legacy IT infrastructure business, which is being spun off into a new company. IBM unveiled the name this week and in a press release explained that, “’Kyn’ is derived from the word kinship, referencing the belief that relationships with people — employees, customers and partners — are at the center of the strategy, and that long-lasting relationships must be built and nurtured. ‘Dryl’ comes from tendril, bringing to mind new growth and the idea that — together with customers and partners — the business is always working toward advancing human progress.”

Here’s how Twitter users are reacting to the wacky new name.

Kyndryl is a name from an IKEA store. — Severin Romanov (@Sever_i) April 12, 2021

Did #IBM just named the new company after a character of World of Warcraft? Yup! #Kyndryl — Jackie (@jackshackie) April 12, 2021

Good morning to everyone except those who think Kyndryl is a nasal spray brand... — Steven Dickens (@StevenDickens3) April 12, 2021

Tell me that the name “Kyndryl” doesn’t immediately make you think you’re going on a fetch quest. — Dieter Bohn (@backlon) April 12, 2021

Ask your doctor if Kyndryl is right for you. — Phil Estes (@estesp) April 12, 2021

#kyndryl ?? Sounds like something you’d buy at a pharmacy. Hope they didn’t pay somebody to come up with that pic.twitter.com/iLIkU3rhO2 — FPL Fiddy (@FiddyPug) April 12, 2021

As your doctor if Kyndryl is right for you.



*Side effects include downtime, intermittent network failures, excessive consonants, decreased performance, fomo, and kubernetes — Mr. Croy (@agentdero) April 12, 2021

I remember waking up one morning at @IBM and learning that I now worked for a company called @Lenovo. With today's announcement of #Kyndryl - it appears those employees will spend years (like I did) explaining to people that we were not in Pharma - or kiln drying lumber. pic.twitter.com/aVQ4TKWcBB — Jay McBain (@jmcbain) April 12, 2021

What's your take?