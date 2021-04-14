Twitter users on IBM’s Kyndryl: Is this a pharma product?

Added 6 hours ago by Diana Bradley

What does the name remind you of?

Blog

For Twitter users, the name Kyndryl is conjuring images of a nasal spray company, Ikea product or World of Warcraft creature.

In reality, it’s the new name of IBM’s legacy IT infrastructure business, which is being spun off into a new company. IBM unveiled the name this week and in a press release explained that, “’Kyn’ is derived from the word kinship, referencing the belief that relationships with people — employees, customers and partners — are at the center of the strategy, and that long-lasting relationships must be built and nurtured. ‘Dryl’ comes from tendril, bringing to mind new growth and the idea that — together with customers and partners — the business is always working toward advancing human progress.”

Here’s how Twitter users are reacting to the wacky new name.

What's your take? 

