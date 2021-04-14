Media Shower integrated with Google Docs

Media Shower can now be integrated with Google Docs, the company said this month.

The media and communication company said that it has built in support for cloud documents, facilitating collaboration for its users. The company explained that while a Media Shower account is owned and managed by one user, they can choose to receive and share their Media Shower content via Google Docs. This option is available to users at no extra cost.

Media Shower users will have access to all of their existing Google Docs capabilities, including version history, which indicates who made changes and gives the user the option to revert to earlier versions of the document. The integration also streamlines the collaboration process.

Media Shower CEO John Hargrave said in a statement that “Google Docs is making our clients better, our content better and our company better,” he added.

Media Shower is a media company and platform that helps its users create a “content assembly line” that it says will deliver better content.