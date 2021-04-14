Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Happening overnight: Protesters and police clashed in Brooklyn Center, Minnesota, for the third straight night after the death of unarmed 20-year-old Black man Daunte Wright at the hands of local police. Minneapolis, St. Paul and a number of suburbs have instituted evening curfews.

Finsbury has hired FleishmanHillard's global MD for technology. Sophie Scott will join Finsbury as a partner to lead the growth of its global technology business. She had worked at Fleishman since 2002, leading its tech division globally since 2017.

In another global hire, Fiona Olivier has left AbbVie to serve as global head of public affairs and communications for Sanofi's general medicines division. She was most recently Abbvie's head of global patient relations and international public affairs.

Conservative group Heritage Action for America is launching a $1 million ad buy defending Georgia's voting law, which critics say targets heavily Democratic-voting groups. But is it too little, too late? Amazon, Google and Starbucks are among the companies putting their names on a letter opposing new voting restrictions. Plus: How President Joe Biden is moving to exploit corporate America's rift with the GOP.

PRSA is launching the In Between Jobs program. The push offers discounted memberships and access to career resources to PR pros who have been adversely affected by the coronavirus economy. PR pros who are unemployed are eligible for a 50% discount on a yearly membership.