Pitch Update: Quorn, London Broncos, Nationwide, ThruDark and more

Rugby league club London Broncos has appointed Fortitude Communications to manage its communications and PR covering matters both on and off the pitch. The agency will provide the Broncos with communications and press office support, strategic advice, help to drive engagement and raise the club’s profile.

Quorn has appointed Taylor Herring to handle its retained press office, media relations strategy and creative brand PR campaigns in the UK.

Mortgage firm MQube has appointed Rostrum to raise the company’s profile within the mortgage, property and technology sectors. Rostrum will work with MQube on a brand-awareness campaign for both MPowered Mortgages and MPowered based on the delivery of targeted thought leadership and media commentary around major market events in 2021.

Hatch has won a brief to deliver a national PR campaign for Nationwide Building Society and The FA.

Outerwear brand ThruDark has appointed Canoe to handle all of its UK PR and social media. Canoe will provide communication strategy, press office, partnerships, product placement, ambassador activation and social-media account management.

NewDog PR has won a comms brief for lifestyle self-catering brand Beach Retreats.