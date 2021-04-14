Finsbury Glover Hering hires FleishmanHillard's global tech chief

Sophie Scott (pictured) joins Finsbury Glover Hering as a partner.

She has worked at FleishmanHillard since 2002 in various roles, moving in 2017 to head the global tech division, with a focus on client service, new client acquisition, talent development and marketing.

Faeth Birch, chief executive, UK and international, at Finsbury Glover Hering, said: “The technology sector is an ever-increasing and important part of the global business landscape and will be a strategic growth driver for Finsbury Glover Hering. We are very pleased that Sophie has joined to help accelerate our growth by bringing together the incredible talent and expertise across our global consultancy to create a leading force in technology sector communications. With her addition, we further enhance Finsbury Glover Hering’s unique strengths in advising tech companies engaging with consumer, corporate and political stakeholders.”

Scott said: “The global tech sector is experiencing exponential growth, while also starting to face existential reputational challenges that will impact its licence to operate over the coming years. By bringing together the expertise of the global Finsbury Glover Hering teams, and using the deep tech sector expertise that already exists within the merged firm, there is enormous potential for us to help tech sector clients use communications to deliver not just for their shareholders, but also for their wider stakeholder communities all around the world.”

Before joining FleishmanHillard, Scott worked at Lewis PR in its London office.

She is the latest in a series of senior hires since Finsbury Glover Hering completed its merger in January and named regional chief executives for the US, Europe and the UK, including Birch.

Earlier this month the agency announced the appointment of ESG and sustainable finance expert Adrian Rimmer as a partner in its London office to provide leadership to the consultancy’s sustainability and climate offering.