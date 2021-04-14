FT appoints global communications director for maternity cover

Sophie Knight joins the Financial Times from Weber Shandwick Hong Kong, where she was vice-president of corporate communications.

Reporting to chief marketing and communications officer Finola McDonnell, Knight will lead the FT’s internal and external communications teams in London, New York and Hong Kong, comprising about 10 press officers and regional comms leaders.

She joins the FT’s senior management group and will work directly with the board.

The FT said it is at an "advanced stage" of transforming its business from a print-led organisation to a digital media and service business. It has “ambitious” plans to grow its global footprint and launch new intelligence and community services.

Knight said the FT wants to maintain "our position as ‘Europe’s most important business read’ post-Brexit". This includes amplifying its New Agenda branding. The business also views the US as a key growth market.

Knight’s role involves developing the company’s narrative and bringing the brand to key global audiences.

She brings nearly 20 years of experience, including senior roles at Grayling and White Label.

At Weber Shandwick and Qatar Airways, Knight oversaw corporate and reputational communications, created proactive brand-building strategies and developed relationships with senior stakeholders at an international level.