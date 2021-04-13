Cannes Lions 2021 PR jury members selected

CANNES, FRANCE: The Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has picked jurists for the 2021 PR Lions.

Gail Heimann, global president and CEO of Weber Shandwick, is serving as PR Lions jury president, with her appointment carrying over from last year’s postponed event. Heimann, who took over as CEO of Weber Shandwick in 2019, was also jury president in 2019 and 2012.

The jury also includes Eduardo Vieira, president and co-CEO of Hill+Knowlton Strategies in Latin America; Sabine Hückmann, CEO of Ketchum in Germany; Emily Poon, president of public relations and Influence at Ogilvy in Asia; Anthony Chelvanathan, global EVP and executive creative director at Edelman.

Joining them on the jury are Lisa Rosenberg, partner and president for consumer brands at Allison+Partners in the U.S.; Rachael Sansom, global MD at Red Havas U.K.; Lewis Williams, EVP and chief creative officer at Burrell Communications Group in the U.S.; Chris McCafferty, CEO of MSL in the U.K.; and Jim Donaldson, CEO of FleishmanHillard in the U.K. and Middle East.

Winners will be announced at Cannes Lions Live, the fully virtual event running from June 21-25.

This year’s 285 “awarding jurors” for all Lions categories -- “shortlist jurors” will be announced later -- is made up of 51% women.

Executives from PR firms are also eligible to serve on other juries. FleishmanHillard’s Anne de Schweinitz is chairing the Pharma Lions.