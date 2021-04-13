Marina Maher Communications announces hires, promotion

Marina Maher Communications has promoted Samira Thabet to managing director, healthcare client experience, and added three others to its healthcare practice: group SVP, healthcare medical and corporate strategy Kavin Shah; VP, digital innovation healthcare Mike Doan; and senior group director, talent acquisition Christina Baird.

"The need for talented, experienced healthcare communicators has never been greater," said agency president Rema Vasan in a statement. "Thanks to our ongoing investment in future-forward talent, MMC has been successful in quickly pivoting strategies and taking immediate action for our clients."

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com.