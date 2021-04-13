Marina Maher Communications announces hires, promotion

Added 3 hours ago by Larry Dobrow, MM+M

The agency has bolstered its healthcare leadership, strategic and digital functions.

News
Samira Thabet, newly promoted at MMC.
Marina Maher Communications has promoted Samira Thabet to managing director, healthcare client experience, and added three others to its healthcare practice: group SVP, healthcare medical and corporate strategy Kavin Shah; VP, digital innovation healthcare Mike Doan; and senior group director, talent acquisition Christina Baird.

"The need for talented, experienced healthcare communicators has never been greater," said agency president Rema Vasan in a statement. "Thanks to our ongoing investment in future-forward talent, MMC has been successful in quickly pivoting strategies and taking immediate action for our clients."

This story first appeared on mmm-online.com. 

