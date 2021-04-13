Lexington Health announces new leadership amid ‘record-breaking’ year

Ed McRandal joined Lexington Health three years ago and was deputy head of the health team until the promotion of Emily Cook to managing director of the agency last month.

He will manage Lexington Health’s 20 public affairs and comms consultants in a division that has recorded a 60 per cent spike in revenue over the past three years, and had its best year to date for client income and new business wins.

McRandal previously worked as an advisor to former Secretary of State for Health Andrew Lansley.

He has also been a healthcare policy adviser at the Recruitment and Employment Confederation and an associate director at Four Communications.

McRandal said: “This is a really exciting period for Lexington Health, and we have just recorded our best ever year, delivering record-breaking growth while strengthening our team with a number of important hires.”

He added: “Throughout the pandemic we have seen the importance of strategic health communications and we have helped our clients navigate what has been an extremely busy and challenging time.”

Will Culliford (above), who also joined Lexington three years ago, was previously an associate director at the agency and is now a director. Earlier in his career, he was policy and public affairs manager at the Royal College of Surgeons of England.

Lexington Health’s clients include Pfizer, MSD, Sanofi, Roche Diagnostics and Mölnlycke.

The agency opened an office in Cambridge last year, in addition to its presence in London and Manchester, to serve the growing life sciences and tech industries in the region.

Commenting on the promotions, Cook said: “Ed is a first-rate consultant and brings unparalleled experience and insight to this role. Under his and Will’s leadership the future for Lexington Health looks bright.”

