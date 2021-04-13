Quorn hires creative comms agency to build on sustainable food message

Taylor Herring will be responsible for promoting Quorn’s brand mission of "helping the planet, one bite at a time", which encourages people to eat meat-free.

The brand has also secured a multi-year global partnership to become the official sustainable protein partner of Premier League champions Liverpool FC.

Quorn, which produces vegetarian alternatives to meat, aims to inspire consumers to make more sustainable food choices to protect the future of the planet.

Taylor Herring’s brief includes media relations, influencer management, content creation and a programme of bigger brand activations.

The agency will work to raise the profile of Quorn’s products, handle senior executive profiling opportunities and product launches.

It will also amplify Quorn’s brand partnerships with Liverpool FC and eco-friendly football club Forest Green Rovers, including working with club’s star players and encouraging fans to choose a meat-free match-day meal.

Quorn will work in collaboration with Liverpool FC to provide new opportunities for supporters to choose from vegetarian and vegan foods on matchdays, while also working with the club’s nutrition team to extend the choice of healthy protein available to its playing staff.

The account will be led by associate director Sam Corry and managing partner James Herring.

“Our objective is to build upon Quorn’s established reputation for creating healthy and sustainable foods by implementing a comms strategy that will drive fame for the brand,” Corry said.

“Quorn’s mission to encourage people to make sustainable food choices has never been more urgent. We are at a critical point in time where our collective actions will determine the future of the environment. We are already busy getting our teeth into campaigns designed to communicate the benefits of switching to meat-free products.”

Quorn’s commercial operations director, Sam Blunt, said: “We were impressed with Taylor Herring's creativity, both in their work on other brands and the work they brought to the pitch process. It was also clear that they share our vision of a healthier planet that is a lot less reliant on animal protein. Together we have ambitious and exciting plans for the year ahead and beyond.”

Taylor Herring was recently appointed the retained social media agency for Iceland and works with Subway, McVitie’s and Kellogg’s.

Last month, Taylor Herring won PR Agency Of The Year in the Campaign Awards.