Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

The U.S. is temporarily halting the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine. The Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday it is asking states to temporarily stop using the one-dose vaccine after six women developed blood clots, including one who died, according to a new report. The recommendation is “out of an abundance of caution,” said the FDA, adding that the adverse reaction appears to be extremely rare.

Method Communications has hired former New York Times business and technology editor Tim Race. He has joined the agency as SVP of narrative and thought leadership, a newly created role. PRWeek has all the details on the appointment.

Next Fifteen reports “excellent” results as full-year profit grows. Next Fifteen saw pre-tax profit rise 22% in the year to January 31, 2021, in what chairman Penny Ladkin-Brand described as "excellent" results aided by its focus on the b2b and tech sectors. Net revenue rose 7%, aided by acquisitions - for the listed owner of PR agencies Archetype, The Outcast Agency, The Brandwidth Group, M Booth and Publitek. Operating profit margin moved from 16.4% to 18.5%.

Steak-umm has gone to war with Neil deGrasse Tyson. After the astrophysicist tweeted, “The good thing about Science is that it’s true, whether or not you believe in it,” Steak-umm replied with the tweet, “The irony of Neil’s tweet is that by framing science itself as ‘true’ he’s influencing people to be more skeptical of it in a time of unprecedented misinformation. science is an ever refining process to find truth, not a dogma. No matter his intent, this message isn’t helpful.” Twitter users agreed with Steak-umm’s stance. Steak-umm was trending on Twitter Tuesday morning.

DMX music streams have risen 928% in the U.S. since the rapper died, according to initial reports to MRC Data. After DMX died on April 9 due to a heart attack, his tracks garnered 75.7 million on-demand streams (audio and video combined) on April 9-10. DMX’s collected songs and albums sold 101,000 copies on April 9-11 – up 1,036% compared to the 9,000 they sold on April 6-8.