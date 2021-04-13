Dave teases thirsty Brits with 'build your own boozer'

Pubs – a much beloved British institution – finally reopened in England yesterday after months in lockdown.

Some patrons lined up at the crack of dawn in the snow in Huddersfield to reconvene at their local boozer; for many, however, this simply was not possible.

Only pubs with beer gardens are allowed to open until pandemic restrictions ease further, leaving many out in the cold or dealing with impossible waiting lists.

To overcome this problem, Comedy TV channel Dave – with the help from creative shop Taylor Herring – devised with a novel idea to bring the British pub to people's living rooms.

They created a specially crafted, 15-piece home assembly kit to help thirsty Brits who have found themselves locked out of beer gardens.

Although only a 15-piece kit, its Ikea-style instruction guide maximises pre-pint anxiety

The product was created following a study of 2,000 adults that found the majority (53 per cent) were more excited about the long-awaited first trip back to the pub than reuniting with their extended family.

However, Dave’s own research revealed that three-quarters of Brits have been unable to secure an outside booking at their favourite local.

The all-new Flat Pack Pub – nicknamed ‘Dave’s Barrel of Laughs’ for reasons not explained to PRWeek – can be assembled in minutes, and features a solid stained wood bar, realistic backdrop and two life-like bar stools. All the materials have been weather treated, which means Dave’s Flat Pack Pub comes in an interior and exterior version, for those who covet that beer garden experience (see photo below).

Comedian Jon Richardson – who famously has his own pub, The Dog & Bastard, in hit UKTV Original series Meet the Richardsons on Dave – stars in a demonstration video, which showcases the versatility of the world’s first buildable boozer.

Luke Hales, channel director for Dave, said: “Everyone loves a local pub and it doesn’t get more local than this – in the garden, in the lounge, in the bath: we’ve designed a pub that fits in anywhere. We know many people feel locked out when it comes to pub bookings, so this is the perfect excuse to have a lock-in at your very own local. And just like Jon Richardson and Lucy Beaumont in Meet the Richardsons – we realised, if you can’t get to the pub, build one at home!”

A limited number of Dave’s Flat Pack Pub were available to buy on gifting retailer Firebox, but quickly sold out.

Saldy, for many, the arduous wait for a spot at a local boozer continues.

*For research purposes, PRWeek has enquired about a second production run of the Flat Pack Pub.