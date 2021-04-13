Nationwide and The FA appoint PR agency for respect campaign

The Coin for Respect campaign offers children the chance to design a new coin that will start every game with respect.

There is no official coin that is used to determine who kicks off football matches. The competition addresses this by adopting a design that illustrates the spirit of mutual respect and a fair chance.

The winning coin design will be brought to life and distributed to 20,000 grassroots referees across the country.

Hatch will lead the PR and creative content delivery throughout the autumn campaign. The agency has experience working in the sports sector for clients including The EFL, Rugby League World Cup 2021, Sky Bet and Sportsbreaks.com,

The campaign launched this month with a film starring England legends David James and Karen Carney.

“The partnership between Nationwide and The FA centres on respect, and what better way to bring that into positive focus than by giving stars of the future the chance to make their mark on the game,” Hatch managing director Jason Madeley, said.

“We’re really excited to see how far we can take this campaign and produce something that provides a long-term benefit to the game and everyone involved in it.”

Nationwide Building Society director of advertising Paul Hibbs added: “Mutual respect is at the heart of what we believe in, and we are excited to launch this initiative with Hatch and the FA to ensure that a moment of respect will start every grassroots game from the beginning of the 2021 season.

“We look forward to seeing the Coin for Respect design entries and engaging with children around what mutual respect means to our next generation of talent.”