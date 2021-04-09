Senior hire and promotion at Cicero/AMO as agency eyes fintech growth
Cicero/AMO has hired Sameer Gulati as a director to lead its growing fintech division and promoted Sonia Khan to associate director and a member of the agency’s UK public affairs senior management team.
