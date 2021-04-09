Why the race report was a PR disaster
The controversial race report not only broke several golden rules in PR, but its rollout burnt bridges with journalists and a poorly-written summary undermined the report's findings while gaslighting ethnic minority communities.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>