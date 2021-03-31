The Unmistakables expands leadership team and hires former BT D&I lead
The Unmistakables has grown its leadership team with the promotion of Ben Brooks-Dutton to managing partner and addition of former BT Group director of talent, leadership and diversity, Simone Marquis, as culture and inclusion director.
