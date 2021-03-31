The Unmistakables expands leadership team, hires BT's former D&I lead
The Unmistakables has grown its leadership team with Ben Brooks-Dutton being promoted to managing partner and former BT Group Director of Talent, Leadership & Diversity, Simone Marquis, joining as culture and inclusion director.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>