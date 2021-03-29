Life after Slack: Who are the contenders and what next for Downing Street comms?
Downing Street’s director of comms, James Slack, will soon leave to take up his new job as The Sun’s deputy editor-in-chief and his departure fires the starting gun on a search for a successor who could emerge from journalism, politics, or within the No. 10 operation.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>