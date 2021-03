This week on the podcast, PRWeek editorial director Steve Barrett and executive editor Frank Washkuch are joined by Hannah Vazzana, SVP of corporate strategy and communications at Hilton Grand Vacations. She talks about the hospitality company’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and how it communicated a recent deal.

The trio also discusses Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s shrimp crisis, S4 Capital’s latest earnings and acquisition and why H&M is facing a boycott in China.