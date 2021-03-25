Coronavirus Briefing: The road to wellville is paved with good intentions

The story of the AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine over the past year is an odyssey, with an emphasis on the “odd.”

The road has been anything but smooth. There were questions early on as to why some participants in clinical trials overseas received half doses instead of full doses. There were questions about lower efficacy in older adults, or simply a lack of seniors in the trials, leading Germany, France and other countries to say they wouldn’t offer the vaccine to people over 65. They have since recanted.

More recently, sporadic reports of post-vaccination blood clots triggered a collective pause by a dozen European countries and an investigation by the European Medicines Agency, which soon turned the green light on again, with caveats. Less than a week later, AstraZeneca proudly announced the preliminary findings of its U.S. trial—79% overall efficacy in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 disease, 80% among seniors and 100% against severe disease—only to have the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases publicly raise an eyebrow and suggest that the numbers might be out of date or incomplete. AstraZeneca replied within 48 hours with an adjusted figure of 76% overall, 85% for seniors, and 100% against severe or critical disease and hospitalization. That’s one small step to correct statistics but a greater leap ahead, perhaps, to restore public confidence.

Despite all the toil and trouble, the vaccine is approved in the U.K., the E.U. and India, among other locations, and is one of a few vaccines chosen for the global COVAX program sending life-saving immunizations to developing countries. Millions of doses have been given around the world.

The saga is not so much about the quirks of science as it is about the art of communications, which should probably be designated an essential Phase 3.5 of any clinical trial. Vaccinations build immunity. Clear and effective communications build trust.Both are essential to immunization success.

And now for something just a little bit different.

In this edition of the Coronavirus Briefing, we’ll take you on a brief spring break—not Miami Beach-style, for sure—and offer glimpses into how the pandemic has changed life as we thought we knew it and what we can all expect as 2021 unfolds.

We’ll also include some of the stories you might not have heard—does American Samoa ring a bell?—if that is at all possible in this age of all-news-all-the-time. In a world where both the Dalai Lama and the Dolly Parton have become immunization icons, anything is possible.

Getting back to normal means… what, exactly?

Will post-pandemic life be like getting back on a bicycle? It’ll be a different bike.

On opening day in Major League Baseball (April 1, no foolin’, for all 30 teams), most major league ballparks will allow 20% to 30% capacity. The Texas Rangers will have 100% capacity on opening day, followed in later games by socially distanced pods in the stands.

A bowling alley in San Mateo, CA opened after a year-long shutdown. Now there’s Plexiglas separating the lanes, air purifiers every six lanes and a fog sanitizer for good measure. Sadly, owner Mike Leong lost his brother to COVID-19 along the way.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reports what most parents and kids have been saying, and feeling: That virtual instruction at home as a stand-in for in-person teaching in the classroom is not always conducive to optimal physical and mental health.

AMC Theatres expects to have 99% of its U.S. locations up and running again as of Friday. AMC’s “Safe and Clean” policy, developed in consultation with Clorox and faculty from Harvard’s T.H. Chan School of Public Health, includes mandatory masks, social distancing, seat blocking and upgraded air filtration systems. Pass the popcorn, please.

The Tokyo Olympics are still planned for July 23-August 8, though overseas spectators will not be allowed. Some 600,000 tickets for the Olympics and another 30,000 for the August Paralympics, August 24-September 5, were sold to overseas buyers.

When all is said and done (is anything ever all said and done?), the majority of Americans don’t expect a return of pre-pandemic life for more than a year, Lois A. Bowers reports in McKnight’s Senior Living. She also notes that the tech changes wrought by the pandemic–including online shopping by my fellow boomers!–are here to stay.

Sales of home baking products soared by 24% in 2020.

The takeaway: Here’s to getting back to where we once belonged, and knowing what it takes to get there.

Healthcare will never be the same

Healthcare heroes don’t want our worship. They just want us to do our part to make COVID go away.

The pandemic has presented a prime time opportunity for pharmacists to expand their activity and enhance their visibility in the community, Lauren Vespoli reports in MM+M. “Their increasing responsibilities and rising profile as healthcare providers have made them an even more crucial group for marketers to reach,” she writes. Pharmacists are doing more counseling and medication management, while the pharmacy itself offers an avenue of access to healthcare in underserved areas. And the vaccine rollout has added a kind of star power to the work that pharmacists do.

Last fall, when the number of medical school applications surged, the phenomenon was dubbed the “Fauci effect.” Now that interest in public health careers is similarly spiking, pundits are once again attributing it to the Fauci effect, STAT reports. But there are other factors at work as well, including a desire to address social injustice and racial inequities. For more on the Fauci effect on med-school enrollment, see this piece in Haymarket’s Medical Bag.

For those who survive a close encounter with the virus, long COVID will remain a worry. In one recent study, half of the patients hospitalized for COVID suffered at least one new symptom four months after discharge, Alicia Lasek notes in McKnight’s Long-Term Care News. The most common symptoms were fatigue, cognitive impairment and shortness of breath.

In her blog for McKnight’s, Renee Kinder says that rehab specialists must be ready to manage the long-term recovery of COVID patients who suffer chronic physical symptoms and residual mental impairment.

The mental health aftershocks of the pandemic are already evident and will linger. In Psychiatry Advisor, Ben Locwin interviews child and adolescent psychiatrist Joshua Gear and asks, simply, “How are we doing?” Gear points out that some young people are doing well with remote learning, while others are “devastated” by the lack of in-person interaction. In people of all ages, conditions such as anxiety, depression, schizophrenia and ADHD are often exacerbated by stress, uncertainty, loss, lack of structure and changes in routine—exactly the kind of recipe a pandemic serves up.

Elsewhere in the digital pages of Psychiatry Advisor, Mary Stroka reports on a study in Italy examining the factors that put COVID-19 survivors at risk for PTSD. The investigation included 381 patients who sought emergency care, most of whom ultimately required inpatient care before going home.

In a poll of 2,000 workers by Mental Health First Aid in England, 25% said their workplace had not checked in on their mental health since the pandemic hit a year ago, Jessica Brown reports in People Management. Nearly a third (29%) had never had a conversation with their manager about their mental health. An official at one health agency said that lack of communication between employers and staff is “criminal—almost literally.” Others called for greater recognition that “employees will need time, space and help to get over the Covid fatigue of the last year.”

The legacy of a year of remote working includes online yoga and exercise classes, enforced lunch breaks, shortened meetings and “meet-free” Fridays, Campaign reports. The most important lesson? “Just be human” and stay attuned to employee wellness and work-life balance.

Campaign editor-in-chief Gideon Spanier had a number of takeaways, including “kindness and compassion matter,” “a crisis is no reason to stop innovation—in fact, it’s a good time to try new things” and “virtual events have some major benefits,” like bringing top speakers from around the world together at the same time if not the same place.

The American Psychological Association, drawing on recent survey results, is concerned about a decline in physical health “due to an inability to cope with the stresses of the pandemic.” The upshot: Undesired weight gain or weight loss, increased use of alcohol and not enough sleep, particularly among parents, essential workers, young people and people of color.

By shining a light on inequities and gaps in healthcare, the pandemic is helping to illuminate the search for solutions. In Denver, UCHealth is partnering with a local social service agency to provide cultural navigators for patients and families with limited English proficiency, during and after their hospital stays. The pandemic highlighted the need for this service, as 40% of the COVID patients seen by UC Health HCPs are people who speak limited English.

Even before the pandemic, physicians were targets of personal attacks and sexual harassment on social media, Batya Swift Yasgur reports in MPR. Attacks tend to focus on the doctor’s race, religion or medical recommendations. The authors feel that COVID-19 “has likely made the situation worse because more physicians are online advocating for public health measures like masking and vaccination that have become increasingly politicized.”

Under the category of stranger things have happened, a drug that treats leprosy, clofazimine, is being investigated for use in treating COVID-19.

The future of SARS-CoV-2 prevention and treatment may include anything and everything from a pill to treat infections (Pfizer has just begun a trial of a protease inhibitor) to a universal vaccine that covers the virus and its nefarious, no-good offshoots.

The Takeaway: An earthquake is one thing, aftershocks are quite another. We need to be ready and resourceful for the long haul.

Business will never be the same

In retrospect, maybe business as usual wasn’t all that wonderful. There’s nothing like a global health crisis to inject a dose of innovation – and humanity.

Management Today asked business execs in the U.K., “How will you lead after the crisis, because of the crisis?” Orianna Rosa Royle interviewed six leaders and came up with revealing insights on how things have changed, mostly for the better.

Laura Jordan Bambach, president and CCO of Grey, offered this: “Our lockdown year has taught us how much baggage we had before that we just don’t need, and how quickly we can change what we do and how we do it… We grew more accustomed to leaning into the unknown. We saw how collaboration and creativity are at their best when we are comfortable being uncomfortable. We’ve seen each other with a humanity and intimacy that, strangely, wasn’t always there before. The real sense of embracing each other’s full selves has been electric.”

David Williams, CEO and founder of Impact, said, “The pandemic has brought well-being right into focus, so I now start every meeting by spending a few minutes finding out how people are. I may not be able to solve the problem, but I want people to feel comfortable knowing that someone is there to listen.”

Melissa Sergeant, managing director of BishopsGate Financial, feels that “it would be disappointing and possibly disenfranchising to simply revert back to the ‘old’ ways of working. I want to use digital and non-digital touchpoints to engage every single person, leveraging each individual’s preferred style. Post-pandemic, I feel empowered as a leader to advocate different ways of working, and I believe this will allow unique personalities to shine.”

As if Amazon couldn’t grow any bigger, the behemoth has announced, “We’re expanding to bring virtual-first primary and urgent care to more Amazon employees, their families and for U.S. based employers.” The new offering, dubbed Amazon Care, vows to do nothing short of “reimagining the practice of medicine” with a combination of virtual, app-based and home care.

Moving healthcare into the home may shift the balance of power from healthcare systems to patients. That’s a good thing, according to Donald Berwick, former head of Medicare/Medicaid and senior fellow at the Institute for Healthcare Improvement. Diane Eastabrook has further details in McKnight’s Home Care Daily.

One thing you can count on is a slew of pandemic-fueled lawsuits against nursing homes and other long-term care centers. In McKnight’s Senior Living, Amy Novotney reports that more than 120 lawsuits for negligence or malpractice have been filed in the past year in south Florida alone. Legislatures around the country are debating the extent to which facilities should be held liable for bad (or disastrous) outcomes and how much immunity they should be granted for things beyond their control.

The Takeaway: Tom Ollerton, founder of Automated Creative, said it well in Management Today: “The businesses that succeed will be the ones that find the balance between deep remote work and the joys (and woes) of meeting face-to-face.”

For schools, a new kind of standardized testing

The return to the classroom will provide us with a living laboratory on disease prevention. With any luck, we’ll learn enough lessons in the spring semester to carry forward into an A-plus fall.

Amid all the talk about three feet versus six feet as an acceptable standard for social distancing in the classroom (the CDC has decided that three feet is enough to separate students with masks), the other measures needed to practice safe schooling have received comparatively little fanfare. Yet they are a big deal.

Consider the matter of testing. The Biden administration has promised $10 billion to support COVID-19 screening for teachers, staff and students to spark the reopening. “In addition to ensuring diagnostic testing of symptomatic and exposed individuals, serial screening testing will help schools identify infected individuals without symptoms who may be contagious so that prompt action can be taken to prevent further transmission,” said the Department of Health and Human Services.

Hmmm… isn’t this the way a pandemic containment plan is supposed to work from the get-go? School testing is part of a national testing plan designed to track the spread of the virus and its variants and thus help communities decide how to safely reopen schools and businesses and life in general. The CDC just updated its testing guidelines, covering the pertinent matter of testing people who have been vaccinated and interpreting the results.

The Takeaway: Indeed, the heroes of this pandemic include millions of resourceful schoolkids who coped with aplomb that belied their young ages, not knowing that mental and emotional gymnastics would be part of the curriculum.

Stuff you might have missed

Come from away. One of the most poignant stories you haven’t heard is the saga of more than a thousand residents of American Samoa who have waited a year or more before having a chance to go back home. These are people who were traveling for business or pleasure, mostly in Hawaii, in March 2020 when the Samoan government shut its borders to keep COVID out. Now those islanders are being gradually repatriated; the first flights back took place in February, sandwiched between quarantine periods at either end. It will take months to get everyone back.

The Supremes reunite. The U.S. Supreme Court justices met in person for the first time in a year. All nine, who range in age from 49 to 82, have been fully vaccinated. The oldest, Stephen Breyer, continues to work from his home in the Boston area.

What the animals can teach us. Scientists are studying pets, livestock and wildlife to learn more about where the pandemic coronavirus may reside in nature and whether it could surge anew.

Four orangutans and five bonobos at the San Diego Zoo have received an experimental veterinary COVID-19 vaccine, National Geographic reports. Soon to be vaccinated: a troop of eight gorillas at the zoo’s Safari Park, the first great apes in the world to test positive for SARS-CoV-2. The virus is thought to have been transmitted by an asymptomatic human worker; gorillas are considered especially vulnerable to transmission, as they share 98% of human DNA (or do we share 98% of theirs?). The vaccine manufacturer is Zoetis, a former Pfizer subsidiary in New Jersey that has developed a COVID-19 vaccine for dogs and cats as well. More than three dozen zoos here and abroad are hoping to get access to veterinary COVID vaccines.

If you are wondering whatever happened to the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, traditionally scheduled for mid-February at Madison Square Garden, you didn’t miss it. The event has been moved in both time and place, to June 12-13 at the historic Lyndhurst estate in Tarrytown, NY.

Earlier this year we paid homage to the Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race, commemorating the emergency delivery of life-saving diphtheria serum to Nome, Alaska in 1925. This year’s Iditarod, the 49 th running, is now history. The winner (human Dallas Seavey and 14 dogs) crossed the finish line in 7 days, 14 hours and change. The Red Lantern, an award for perseverance for the team that finishes last but nevertheless finishes, went to Victoria Hardwick and dogs at a bit over 10 days and 9 hours. One musher had to withdraw from the race after testing positive for COVID-19 at a checkpoint. A stringent mitigation protocol was in place start to finish.

running, is now history. The winner (human Dallas Seavey and 14 dogs) crossed the finish line in 7 days, 14 hours and change. The Red Lantern, an award for perseverance for the team that finishes last but nevertheless finishes, went to Victoria Hardwick and dogs at a bit over 10 days and 9 hours. One musher had to withdraw from the race after testing positive for COVID-19 at a checkpoint. A stringent mitigation protocol was in place start to finish. Factoid you can’t do without: The world’s oldest DNA now comes from a mammoth tooth discovered in Russia where it had remained, extracted but untrammeled and preserved by the Siberian permafrost, for some 1.2 million years. The previous record-holder was a horse that checked in at a mere 780,000 years.

Your choice of t-shirts from Life Is Good include “Peace Love & a Vaccine” and “Science: Because it’s not okay to make stuff up.”

Parting shot

The peak bloom of Washington D.C.’s cherry blossoms is expected from April 2 to April 5. Last year, hordes of maskless visitors flocked to the popular tourist site. This year, federal park officials promise, will be different, with access to be limited at first and shut down if needed. Folks from around the country and the world are encouraged to enjoy the blossoms on a real-time webcam that also takes in a view of memorials to FDR, MLK and TJ (Thomas Jefferson).

…and some songs

