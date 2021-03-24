These 10 brands are piling on Cinnamon Toast Crunch over its crustacean crisis

It seems that everyone, including brands, is waiting with bated breath to find out how what appeared to be shrimp and other questionable objects ended up in comedian Jensen Karp’s Cinnamon Toast Crunch.

Jano Cabrera, global chief communications officer for Cinnamon Toast Crunch parent General Mills, told PRWeek, “While we are investigating this, we can say with confidence this did not occur in our facility. We are waiting for the consumer to send us the package to investigate further.”

Meanwhile, Karp is sticking to his story.

Whatever the outcome, one thing is certain: other brands aren’t hesitating to make Cinnamon Toast Crunch the object of fun.

Steak-umm

no one has ever found shrimp in our meat to my knowledge but if they did we would not say it was actually a crystallized frozen grease clump — Steak-umm (@steak_umm) March 23, 2021

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar

The shrimp in question: pic.twitter.com/KdK8uyD0gG — Barb and Star �� (@BarbAndStar) March 24, 2021

Four Loko

really bad time to release our shrimp flavor or???? — Four Loko (@fourloko) March 24, 2021

Aviation American Gin

Sorry we missed out on any shrimp convos ������



'Mixing with Diddy & Beckham' https://t.co/GtnavwuRYp pic.twitter.com/hIU8dk2BEa — Aviation American Gin ✈️������ (@AviationGin) March 24, 2021

Dictionary.com

"Gaslighting" is to cause someone to doubt his or her sanity through the use of psychological manipulation.



Example: "I think the cereal company that told me a shrimp isn't a shrimp is gaslighting me." https://t.co/EKgfZy77g1 — Dictionary.com (@Dictionarycom) March 23, 2021

Shameless on Showtime

Hot Carl Gallagher Hot Karl the rapper

��

hating shrimp — Shameless on Showtime (@SHO_Shameless) March 24, 2021

Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp

THEM: Are you cereal?



US: No, not really. — Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp (@JaxShrimp) March 24, 2021

Fogo de Chão

We're all for discovering flavors, but our shrimp only shows up when you want it. #ShrimpGate pic.twitter.com/AzH9efwQA0 — Fogo de Chão (@fogorestaurants) March 24, 2021

