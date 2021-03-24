The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Clearing the hurdles without breaking stride

Welcome to Springtime! The daffodils are poking their yellow heads above ground and the last of the February snow is dissolving on the edges of parking lots. The first pitch of baseball season is a week away and Disneyland is (re)opening April 30.

It is the spring thaw, as states expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility at the same time they are (re)opening everything from gyms and restaurants to movie theaters and, yes, schools.

It is track season as well. We are said to be in a race against time, where the stakes are the highest imaginable. We are not running alone. It is vaccination in lane one versus the virus and its variants in lanes two, three, four and beyond.

The challenge with lane one is the number of hurdles along the way. Early hurdles were scientific and logistical: getting safe and effective vaccines in hand, manufacturing them in quantity and delivering them to thousands of sites across the country and the world. The next hurdles are likely the most challenging: converting vaccine hesitancy to vaccine confidence and understanding the virus and variants well enough to stay a step ahead of them.

We need to clear those hurdles without breaking stride, and without losing the momentum of public health measures (masking, distancing) to stop the spread of infection in its tracks. The finish line is in sight. It’s no time to stumble.

The communication effort

The White House public education push to overcome vaccine hesitancy will follow closely on the heels of the Ad Council/Covid Collaborative “It’s Up to You” campaign launched in late February. Think of these initiatives as partners on a bicycle built for two, pedaling furiously in tandem with a sense of increasing urgency.

The Takeaway: Vaccine hesitancy is not set in stone. It could be the wiggle room that saves us.

The rollout

One in six adults in the U.S. (45.5 million people) are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19, as are 43% of seniors (65+). Roll on.

The vast majority of COVID-19 doses administered in the U.S. are the Pfizer/BioNTech (63 million) and Moderna (60 million) vaccines. The J&J vaccine is just getting started at 2.4 million doses—let’s move those J&J doses out of cold storage and into warm arms.

How good are we at follow-up? Not too shabby, according to the CDC, which reports that more than 95% of folks who received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine got their second dose within the recommended time interval. Cassandra Pardini has details in MPR. The CDC cautions that many people in this survey were vaccinated at work or where they live (i.e., in long-term care) and that the numbers might well be lower among those who must travel to a site. That’s all the more reason to have the second shot scheduled at the time of the first, and to send reminders in between doses.

It certainly does take a village. CommonSpirit Health, a nonprofit health system with hospitals in 21 states, worked with the Los Angeles city government, the Charles R. Drew University of Medicine and Science (a historically black university), the LA Care Health Plan and the NAACP to host a COVID-19 vaccination site at a sports park. Over several days, the event administered 20,000 vaccinations to members of high-risk populations. Community partnerships such as this, replicated across the country, show how to get results quietly and efficiently.

Just as quietly and just as efficiently, teams of doctors, nurses, paramedics and other health professionals are knocking on doors and vaccinating the homebound, Joe Jancsurak reports in McKnight’s Home Care. Getting to a vaccination site is simply not an option for many of these folks for a variety of reasons—physical frailty, cognitive impairment, lack of wheels.

States are scrambling to expand the pool of vaccine-eligible people, in several cases including all adults as of late March or early April, in an effort to make good on President Biden’s promise that all adults should be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by May 1. State by state, eligibility is a crazy-quilt pattern, notes Kaiser Health News.

Too fast too soon? We’ve been down this road before and not that long ago. Rapid rollouts in the first three months of vaccine availability often backfired, according to an AP analysis. Expanding eligibility caused confusion and inefficiency as demand exceeded supply, leading to situations variously described as “serious disarray” or, less charitably, a “hot mess” and a “mosh pit.” We can hope that the road to vaccination has been smoothed and widened enough at this point to accommodate a surge in volume. The tortoise was slower but got there first.

Show your COVID-19 vaccination card and Krispy Kreme will give you a free glazed doughnut. The company, acknowledging that getting vaccinated is a personal choice, says that people who choose not to be vaccinated can still get a free doughnut on Mondays from March 29 until May 24. Meanwhile, the sample card shown on the Krispy Kreme website belongs to one Jane Dough. Should brands follow Krispy Kreme’s lead? PRWeek wants to know what you think.

There are no doughnuts at Bolthouse Farms, which grows carrots and makes juices and salad dressings, but its 1,800 full-time hourly employees will receive a $500 bonus for showing proof of COVID-19 vaccination. One way to establish proof is to attend one of the company’s on-site vaccination clinics, taking place every Friday for the next several weeks at the main plant in Bakersfield, CA.

The Takeaway: We love that the rollout is rolling along and gathering much-needed momentum. But please, fellow members of the news media: Can we come up with photo ops and news clips that show something other than needles going into deltoids? How about smiles on faces?

The challenges

Beware the folly of celebrating victory too early.

The mayor of Miami Beach declared a state of emergency and imposed an 8 p.m. curfew in the entertainment district after streets and bars were overrun by mostly maskless spring break revelers. Is anyone surprised? The curfew will remain in effect Thursdays through Sundays until at least April 11.

The seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. rose by 5% or more in 27 states as of last Sunday. Increases are taking place worldwide as variants fuel an unwanted spring awakening of viral activity Cases are up 12% in Europe, 29% in the Western Pacific and 49% in Southeast Asia over the past week, according to a worried World Health Organization.

In testimony before a U.S. House Committee, CDC director Rochelle Walensky said that COVID variants make herd immunity a moving target and that vaccination by itself is not enough. “The next few months will be critical and we need everyone to continue to wear masks properly, practice social distancing and handwashing—and get vaccinated,” she said. “I recognize that everyone is fatigued after a very long year. It is as critical as ever to continue these lifesaving efforts.”

A variant caused an outbreak of 41 cases of COVID-19 at a nursing home in Kentucky where 85% of residents and 48% of staff had been vaccinated, Kimberly Marselas reports in McKnight’s Long-Term Care News. Cases affected both the vaccinated and the unvaccinated, although vaccination “appears to have markedly reduced the risk of serious infection and hospitalization,” the state public health commissioner notes. Four of the five people hospitalized were unvaccinated.

The long-term care industry is, in fact, seeking additional guidance on the nuances of visitation rules, Marselas writes. Questions include whether to cancel all visits when outbreaks occur; how to navigate conflicts among local, state and federal guidelines; and whether to allow residents to go on outings with family members.

You really can’t tell these players without a program. The CDC has now posted a web page summarizing information on emerging variants of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, sorting them into variants of interest, variants of concern and variants of high consequence. The list currently shows three variants of interest, five variants of concern and no variants of high consequence. The categories are based on the variant’s impact on disease transmission and severity and its ability to resist treatment and prevention.

The variant causing the most consternation right now is the one first reported in the U.K. (B.1.1.7). More transmissible and deadlier than the original virus, it is now tied to up to 30% of cases in the U.S. and could become the dominant strain within the next month. That, coupled with the easing of restrictions on mixing and mingling, has epidemiologists worried that we could be celebrating too soon. As noted in STAT, “Regular pleas for just a few more months of precautionary behavior are increasingly butting up against a tired public.”

Doctors and others on the front lines are tired, too. The stress and the economic impact of the pandemic are driving physicians into retirement, Colleen Stinchcombe observes in Medical Bag. She speaks with an orthopedic surgeon whose patient volume went from 40 visits a day to just two. He’s now doing charity work and serving as a docent at the Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History, giving virtual tours of the fossil hall. According to one survey, 25% of U.S. doctors are planning to retire earlier than expected because of the pandemic.

Medical Bag’s Rachel Nuwer takes a probing look at the “mental health reckoning” in medicine prompted by the pandemic. Chief wellness officers in hospitals and healthcare systems are busy arranging interventions for overstressed clinicians and their families. They’re also worrying about residual trauma, including PTSD, among the frontline healthcare workforce as life returns to some semblance of normal.

COVID-19 illness and death are not the only bad outcomes among nursing home residents. An analysis of all nursing homes in Connecticut between March and July 2020 reported notable increases in depressive symptoms, unplanned weight loss, episodes of incontinence and cognitive impairment compared to the same period in 2017 to 2019. Alicia Lasek and Danielle Brown furnish details in McKnight’s Long-Term Care News. The researchers believe that loneliness and isolation are contributing to a distressingly wide array of poor outcomes.

The Takeaway: Nothing is simple or easy, nor should we expect it to be. There’s a way out of this escape room for the patient and the resourceful.

The vaccine dashboard

Until the supply of J&J vaccine ramps up in coming weeks, we essentially have two and a half vaccines on hand in the U.S., with more on the way.

The AstraZeneca/Oxford vaccine was found to be 79% effective in preventing symptomatic COVID-19 illness in adults (80% in seniors) and 100% effective in preventing severe illness, in long-awaited first results from clinical trials conducted in the U.S. The company says that an independent data safety monitoring board found no evidence of thrombosis among more than 21,000 participants receiving at least one dose of the two-dose vaccine.

Nothing is simple. Within hours of the release of this news, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases expressed concern that AstraZeneca “may have included outdated information from that trial, which may have provided an incomplete view of the efficacy data.” Essentially the NIAID—the agency headed by Dr. Anthony Fauci—asked AstraZeneca to check its work and get back to us on that. It’s the latest in a series of bad optics for a vaccine that is in widespread use around the world right now. On Tuesday AstraZeneca promised a response within 48 hours.

The AstraZeneca news is based on interim results of a Phase III trial and comes less than two weeks after several European countries pushed the pause button on the vaccine while the European Medicines Agency investigated reports of blood clots as a side effect. That investigation concluded that the benefits of the vaccine outweigh the risks. AstraZeneca says it will be readying its application for emergency use authorization in the U.S. “in the coming weeks.”

Meanwhile, the U.S. is exporting 2.5 million doses of its advance-purchase stockpile of AstraZeneca vaccine to Mexico and 1.5 million doses to Canada.

If you haven’t heard of SK Bioscience, you will soon. It’s a South Korean biotech that is developing a vaccine to protect against coronavirus variants, with backing from, among others, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. SK also has agreements with AstraZeneca and Novavax to manufacture their vaccines in South Korea.

Would vaccine passports be a useful tool for the live events industry? Campaign’s Fayola Douglas interviews six leaders and finds a strong desire to get back to events where people can feel safe, mixed with concerns that vaccine passports could be divisive and discriminatory.

The Takeaway: The vaccine news will continue to be fast and sometimes furious. Expect some bumps along the way.

Parting shots

Billie Holiday’s classy rendition of “I’ll Be Seeing You,” circa 1944, was the final transmission from NASA to the Opportunity rover on Mars when that mission shut down in 2019, after 14 years of wandering the red planet. Last year, in the midst of the pandemic’s early surge, Norah Jones recorded her own version in support of the New York Restoration Project, an open space conservancy founded 25 years ago by Bette Midler. “I’ll be seeing you”… not a bad theme song for getting back to where we once belonged.

And then there’s the great Sister Jean. Once she was fully vaccinated, 101-year-old Sister Jean Dolores Schmidt, BVM, was cleared to travel to Indianapolis to cheer on the Ramblers of Loyola University Chicago in March Madness. Sister Jean does much more than cheer: She delivers scouting reports and pep talks and, as team chaplain, offers a pregame prayer. “We hope to score early and make our opponents nervous,” she prayed minutes before the Ramblers scored early and made their opponents, the top-seeded University of Illinois, very very nervous. Loyola moves on to the Sweet 16. Never bet against a nun who has her own bobblehead doll.

