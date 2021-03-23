Agency Business Report 2021

Added 38 hours ago by PRWeek Staff

After one of the most challenging years on record, PRWeek takes stock of the industry with an in-depth look at the agencies who persevered through it all.

Feature

PR agencies will never experience another year like 2020.

After a positive start, the whole world was poleaxed by the coronavirus pandemic and thrown into an unprecedented economic recession. In the summer, a racial reckoning swept through the country in the aftermath of the egregious killing of George Floyd.

All this was set in the context of a divided country that played out in the election in November and culminated in the deadly assault on democracy at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, by election result-deniers.

As the sector contemplates a new future of hybrid working and disruptions that sped up innovation, agency PR pros can be proud of their efforts in 2020 and safe in the knowledge their expertise is more valuable than ever.

- Steve Barrett, editorial director, PRWeek

Deep dives

Rankings

Holding companies

Client view

Diversity

COVID-19

Specialist agencies

Employee engagement

Consumer trends

Corporate trends

Health trends

Public affairs

Tech trends

Lowdown

Women-led offices

DE&I stats

Agency family tree

Agency spotlights

Partner content

Bospar

Hunter

Agency profiles

Allison+Partners

Archetype

BCW

Carmichael Lynch Relate

Edelman

Finn Partners

FleishmanHillard

Golin

Hill+Knowlton Strategies

Ketchum

M Booth

MSL

Ogilvy

Porter Novelli

Real Chemistry

WE

Weber Shandwick

Zeno

Up & comers

Genzup

The Convergence Collective

JUV Consulting

Mixing Board

PRZM

The Sway Effect

Agency snapshots

APCO Worldwide

Citizen Relations

Coyne PR

Current Global

DKC

G+S Communications

Havas PR Global Collective

Highwire PR

Hotwire

Hunter

ICF Next

ICR

Marina Maher

Padilla

Praytell

Precision

Prosek Partners

Ruder Finn

