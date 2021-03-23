Agency Business Report 2021

PR agencies will never experience another year like 2020.

After a positive start, the whole world was poleaxed by the coronavirus pandemic and thrown into an unprecedented economic recession. In the summer, a racial reckoning swept through the country in the aftermath of the egregious killing of George Floyd.

All this was set in the context of a divided country that played out in the election in November and culminated in the deadly assault on democracy at the Capitol on January 6, 2021, by election result-deniers.

As the sector contemplates a new future of hybrid working and disruptions that sped up innovation, agency PR pros can be proud of their efforts in 2020 and safe in the knowledge their expertise is more valuable than ever.

- Steve Barrett, editorial director, PRWeek

Deep dives

Agency spotlights

Partner content

Agency profiles

Up & comers

Agency snapshots