Reese’s gets salty with March Madness Twitter sweepstakes

The NCAA kicked off March Madness last week after a year-long hiatus due to the pandemic.

To mark the occasion, Reese’s is getting salty along with fans whose brackets didn't make it through the first round of games.

To promote Reese’s Big Cups with Pretzels, the Hershey’s-owned chocolate brand is offering fans a chance to win a pack of salty peanut butter cups if they retweet Reese’s "salty" tweets or use the hashtags #SaltyReeses and #Sweepstakes, in response to the tournament.

Tweets will only be open for replies for 10 minutes, so fans will have to be quick.

The campaign, led by Hershey’s in-house agency C-Sweet and PR firm Zeno Group, aims to “give fans the space to share their saltiness while also giving them something sweet (and salty),” a company spokesperson said in an email. The sweepstakes will remain open until April 5.

Reese's is also dropping a few pallets of Reese's Big Cups at college campuses “to sweeten any disappointment they may be feeling around the tournament,” the spokesperson said.

The campaign has already gotten reactions online:

I would use my $1400 stimulus check to buy this tweet as an NFT https://t.co/nJ0q6ASjAa — The Reese's Guy⁷ (@AndrewAthias) March 20, 2021

#SaltyReeses #Sweepstakes its a ton of salt being tossed around this march! https://t.co/W9zmcpSCC9 — Chip Snackson (@CSnackson) March 21, 2021

