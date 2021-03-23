Perks for getting the COVID-19 vaccine: Should brands follow Krispy Kreme’s lead?

Krispy Kreme is giving customers who got the COVID-19 vaccine free doughnuts.

CMO Dave Skena says other brands should follow suit, but social media users don’t think it is appropriate for Krispy Kreme to enter this conversation.

Do you think Krispy Kreme’s campaign is an example of how brands can get involved and celebrate the COVID-19 vaccine? Or should only health-centered brands be able to weigh in?