Perks for getting the COVID-19 vaccine: Should brands follow Krispy Kreme’s lead?

Added 1 hour ago by Diana Bradley

Or is this only an opportunity for health-focused brands?

Blog
(Photo credit: Getty Images).
(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Krispy Kreme is giving customers who got the COVID-19 vaccine free doughnuts.

CMO Dave Skena says other brands should follow suit, but social media users don’t think it is appropriate for Krispy Kreme to enter this conversation.

Do you think Krispy Kreme’s campaign is an example of how brands can get involved and celebrate the COVID-19 vaccine? Or should only health-centered brands be able to weigh in?

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Get our email newsletters