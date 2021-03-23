Regulator launches investigation into David Cameron for unregistered lobbying
The Office of the Registrar of Consultant Lobbyists (ORCL) is investigating whether David Cameron has engaged in "unregistered consultant lobbying", under laws brought in during his tenure as Prime Minister.
