'Toughest period of my working life' – remembering lockdown one, one year on
One year ago today, Boris Johnson announced the start of the first COVID-19 national lockdown in England. Three PR industry figures share their recollections of the days up to and including 23 March 2020, and reflect on the tumultuous events 12 months on.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>