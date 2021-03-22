“Would you rather have content that is in full service to you, the speaker, that may never find an audience?” asks David Chadwick, EVP, global head of digital at GCI Health. “Or would you rather put something out there that might make some concessions on the initial message you wanted to put out there, but actually has real relevance and resonance to the people to whom you are speaking?”
A rhetorical question, but a very important one as it underscores a foundational goal of what makes a great brand story, regardless of sector.
That said, healthcare poses unique challenges in the form of regulations and personal impact.
In this exclusive interview with PRWeek, Chadwick drills deep into this, while offering an insightful recap of the history of storytelling in the space. He does so with the overall goal of helping communicators balance the responsibility of being creative while navigating stringent legal requirements, such as the need to inform everyone of potential side effects or issues that could come with taking certain medications.
Chadwick goes on to discuss the importance of healthy tension in a story.
“It helps make the resolution, when you get there, infinitely more powerful,” he says, adding that the tension benefits the people or brands whose story you’re telling just as much as it benefits the people to whom you are telling the story.
He also discusses the impact of COVID-19 on storytelling, while offering an educational and inspirational example all brands can follow and learn from.
Click the video below for more insights from Chadwick on what it takes to make yours a story like no other.