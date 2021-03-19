Ex-Engine MHP MD and Viacom digital chief launch agency
Former Engine MHP brand and reputation managing director Jane Wilson has joined Joanna Wells, previously global vice-president for digital content, youth and entertainment at Viacom, to launch a new agency: JW Squared.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>