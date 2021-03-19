How Refuge campaign’s ‘surprise’ success changed a law tackling domestic abuse
Refuge successfully campaigned to make the threat of sharing intimate images a crime. As domestic abuse comes into the spotlight, could the charity's efforts hold lessons for other campaigners?
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>