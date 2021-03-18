The Vaccine Project Newsletter: Rolling up our sleeves without letting down our guard

“Meeting people where they are” is a term you hear a lot these days, and in the context of COVID-19 it has more than one meaning.

Physically, it means literally taking vaccine to the people, whether at immunization megasites in communities hard hit by the virus, pop-up and mobile vaccine clinics in traditionally underserved neighborhoods, local pharmacies, or even door-to-door delivery of shots to the homebound. Collectively, we’ve done that now to the tune of more than 110 million vaccine doses in the U.S.

From a communications standpoint, “meeting people where they are” means connecting with individuals, most notably the vaccine-hesitant, in the mental and emotional space they occupy. It means understanding and respecting the fact that they have questions and concerns, as opposed to challenging or belittling their beliefs. It means showing a willingness to listen and a readiness to provide unbiased answers from sources they can trust. It means opening the door to a vaccine conversation with a sincere show of empathy.

Both types of “meeting people where they are” are worthwhile journeys, traveling physically across the miles or psychically into human hearts and minds. Both types are now hard at work in grassroots efforts that don’t always make headlines.

Together they can help us get to the destination we long to reach. Think of it as not just many hands on the deck of the good ship Herd Immunity, but also many rowers—in government, healthcare, religion, education, the business community and the nonprofit world, as well as friends, family and neighbors—taking the oars of a lifeboat and guiding us safely to shore.

The communication effort

The federal government is readying its own educational campaign to turn vaccine hesitancy into vaccine confidence. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention laid some groundwork recently by posting a Rapid Community Assessment Guide on its website. The goal is to identify local communities at risk for low uptake of COVID-19 vaccine and develop interventions, tapping into the influence of community leaders and trusted messengers.

The Takeaway: What Mathematica said adds up.

The rollout

President Biden has called on all states to make all adults eligible for COVID-19 vaccination by May 1, a.k.a. Uno de Mayo, so that backyard barbecues can be a setting for long-lost togetherness on the Cuatro de Julio, a.k.a. the Fourth of July. Making that possible is a matter of pulling off a hat trick that includes increasing the supply of vaccine, vaccinators and vaccination sites.

The Department of Health and Human Services has expanded the roster of eligible vaccinators to include dentists, EMTs, midwives, optometrists, paramedics, physician assistants, podiatrists, respiratory therapists and veterinarians, as well as medical students, nursing students and other students in healthcare professions. Those interested in signing up can do so here.

Average Medicare payments for administering COVID-19 vaccines have risen from $28 to $40 for single-dose vaccines and from $45 to $80 for two-dose vaccines, effective March 15. The increase in payment is intended to help vaccination sites give more shots every day by hiring more staff, conducting patient outreach and education, and expanding physical facilities.

Showing the way. Native American tribes, at high risk for hospitalization and death from COVID-19, are demonstrating what it takes to build community consensus on vaccination, Axios reports. Tribes are sovereign states that can set their own eligibility criteria, and they are outperforming 45 of the 50 states when it comes to immunization. The effort has succeeded primarily through tribal outreach, word of mouth and the determination of local leaders to invoke Indigenous principles: Recognizing how today’s actions will affect the next seven generations, honoring ancestors who fought for survival and elders who sustain cherished traditions and holding on to ancestral knowledge in an ongoing fight to protect Mother Earth.

Abigail Echo-Hawk, director of the Seattle Urban Indian Health Institute and a citizen of the Pawnee Nation, told the Associated Press, “We already innately have held on to that cultural tradition of taking care of our community. The rest of the United States could learn from us.”

You gotta have faith: An event held Tuesday night at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C., was not a religious experience per se but rather an expression of faith in the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines. Leaders of more than two dozen faith communities received their shots on camera at a ceremony attended by chief White House medical adviser Anthony Fauci and National Institutes of Health Director Francis Collins.

Leaders in services for the aging are urging the national COVID-19 response team to keep vulnerable seniors top of mind in allocating vaccine supply as the national push spreads to cover the rest of the adult population, Danielle Brown reports in McKnight’s Long-Term Care News. The situation in long-term care is dynamic: new residents and staff are coming in, while previously reluctant employees are warming up to the idea of getting their shots. The industry leaders also call for prioritizing older adults who are homebound or might struggle to get to a mass vaccination site because of physical or cognitive impairment.

The race against COVID is not a sprint, it’s a… This time of year would normally be the run-up to the Boston Marathon, but the race is postponed until the fall. Not to worry: legendary road race organizer Dave McGillivray has found his niche by helping to run mass vaccination sites at Fenway Park, Gillette Stadium and other sports venues, collectively vaccinating up to 8,000 people a day. He’s finding lots of parallels, he told the Wall Street Journal, including the celebratory atmosphere. Nothing like taking your selfie in front of the Green Monster. The Fenway site is moving to Hynes Convention Center March 27 to allow something called “the baseball season” to get under way.

Coolest little-known factoid of the week: Montana-based Acela Truck Co. has expanded its line of products for emergency and disaster response to include “purpose-built mobile vaccination and testing trailers.” The company is proud to play a crucial role in the nation’s response to COVID-19, particularly with regard to (shudder) “mobile mass fatality solutions.” The vaccination trailers are available to federal, state and local governments as well as hospitals and pharmacies.

The Takeaway: If we can just keep a good thing going and build on the vaccination momentum of the past few weeks, April can be the coolest, rather than the cruelest, month.

The challenges

Amid a rising tide of optimism and a wave of reopenings across the country, public health experts are warning that the recent decline in cases, hospitalizations and deaths could surge again unless we keep our vaccination rates up and don’t let our guard down on masking, distancing and avoiding crowds.

There’s also a concern that instead of demand exceeding supply we’ll soon have plentiful doses awaiting an urgent call to arms. “We can’t just grab the low-hanging fruit now, of vaccinating the willing, and put off dealing with hesitancy until later,” Claire Hannan, executive director of the Association of Immunization managers, told The New York Times. “Later it will only be more difficult. We have to start building trust and trying to get vaccines out to communities where demand is low, especially if they are high risk.”

Hitting the wall. Despite the surge in vaccinations, a core of resistance remains. That includes 49% of Republican men (versus 6% of Democratic men) who say they won’t get the vaccine when it’s available to them. The data come from the NPR/PBS News Hour/Marist survey, which reports that the hesitant include 25% of Black, 28% of white and 37% of Latino respondents.

White House chief medical adviser Anthony Fauci said “it would make all the difference in the world” if former President Trump would encourage his supporters to get vaccinated. “This is not a political issue. It’s a public health issue.” The former President responded in a television interview Tuesday, advising his followers to get their shots. .

A focus group of Trump voters, however, suggests that non-politicians would be more persuasive in gaining their ears and arms. “We want to be educated, not indoctrinated,” one said. The group was attentive to and appreciative of the science, but felt that the matter of vaccination had been weaponized and politicized. They also had no interest in being described as anti-vaxxers.

The vaccine-hesitant include patients with blood cancers, according to a survey by the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society. About one in six (17%) of adults said they are not likely to be vaccinated, the most common reasons being concern about side effects and lack of sufficient testing. Cancer patients were not included in clinical trials, so it’s not known how effective the vaccines will be in cancer patients and whether their immune response to vaccine will be lower than in the general public. Nonetheless, COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for cancer patients by cancer advocacy organizations.

Misconceptions abound. One third of seniors in a national survey mistakenly think they have to pay for vaccine, Diane Eastabrook reports in McKnight’s Home Care Daily. The good news from that survey, conducted in February: Only 5% of seniors said they don’t plan to be vaccinated, down from 15% last November.

Severe allergic reactions to COVID-19 vaccines are low to date. In Infectious Disease Advisor, Chen Fang shares the data and summarizes precautions and contraindications.

The Takeaway: Lest we forget, the key concerns continue to focus on safety and side effects, the speed of vaccine development, trust (or lack thereof) in the political and economic motives behind the vaccination push and the proliferation of conspiracy theories. We’re still working on getting that basic message—vaccines work and save lives—to sink in.

The vaccine dashboard

Impressive results continue to roll in for COVID-19 vaccines and vaccine candidates, along with one notable snag.

The Takeaway: It’s helpful to remember that the most important punch in boxing is the jab. The best defense is a good offense.

The long view

Much has been lost, but much has been gained in this pandemic. We are beginning to understand the imprint the pandemic has left on our world, for good as well as ill. In MM+M, Sara Holoubek describes four innovations that have found their “use case.” (1) The power of public health data, dramatically demonstrated by the Covid Tracking Project, Covid Act Now and the federal government’s COVID-19 Community Profile Report; (2) The ability to translate data into action quickly, as in triaging the treatment of COVID patients and determining priority for vaccination; (3) The “a-ha!” moment for telehealth and its offshoots, including the use of remote technology in simplifying and speeding clinical trials; and (4) The advent of mRNA technology in vaccine development, “the penicillin of our era.”

Holoubek mentions the work of Hungarian biochemist Katalin Karikó, whose early research on mRNA was resoundingly rejected. If she doesn’t win a Nobel for Science and Physiology, she should receive one for Belief and Perseverance. As it happens, Joseph Heller’s epic novel, Catch-22, was rejected by publishers—are you ready for this—22 times.

Finding empathy. The pandemic is forcing marketers to pivot from brand health to public health, Carat USA chief strategy officer Haley Paas writes in Campaign. It’s important, for example, to understand and appreciate the many different reasons why people may be reluctant to get vaccinated. “As strategists, innovators and marketers, it is our job to put ourselves in other people’s shoes,” Paas says. “Empathy is what differentiates the best of our craft from the mediocre.”

The next pandemic, and the one after that. If you thought Operation Warp Speed was fast, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations wants to prepare for future pandemics by cutting the timeline for vaccine development to 100 days. CEPI, formed in 2017 and headquartered in Oslo, is a global partner in accelerating vaccine development for emerging infectious diseases and ensuring equitable access when outbreaks occur.

