Wayfair had to deny conspiracy theories about child trafficking on its site. Peloton's valuation plunged by $942 million in one day after an ad went viral. GameStop stocks soared 400% when investors coordinated a short squeeze via Reddit.
These new breeds of unpredictable crises are becoming the norm for brands today. Comments on Reddit, posts on 4chan, Twitter hashtags...are no longer just “social chatter” that can be brushed off. From factions coordinating online to fringe narratives going viral in the mainstream, and disinformation spreading, online narratives threaten to damage brand trust and reputation, and are catching even the best teams off guard.
Strategic communications teams are stepping up to lead their businesses through the challenges and opportunities that come with this new reality — with no pre-existing playbooks.
Download this new ebook featuring five new plays for teams facing new threats online including:
The preemptive policy change. It's easier to say "brand XYZ doesn't pay fair wages!" than it is to say "employers should pay fair wages." Brands need to look at emerging narratives around issues that impact their industry/brand BEFORE getting sideswiped.
The executive/spokesperson with political affiliations. People who represent your brand use their personal platforms to speak out on political or social issues. Brands need insights that get them aligned with your strategic communications plan, and protect them from harassment, attacks, and damaging narratives online.
The viral event. Teams wake up to thousands of notifications when a conspiracy theory, a meme, or a single tweet goes viral. Brands need answers to new questions like: Where did this start? Who's behind it? Is engagement authentic? What happens next?
The proactive reporter conversation. When rumors and chatter start circulating online, brands need to know what’s behind a developing narrative in order to have proactive, data-backed conversations with the media.
The online to offline event. When people online coordinate to protest outside your store, boycott your brand, create fake coupons to drive purchases for your products... you need a heads up in order to best prepare.
Traditional social analytics tools were not built to help brand teams deal with these scenarios or any that require you to see what’s coming vs. react to what is already happening to you.
Whether your brand is in the middle of a crisis, has experienced one before, or is being proactive about building your defenses against unpredictable incidents online, social intelligence prevents surprises and gives strategic communications teams the time to act.
Click here to download the ebook and visit yonder-ai.com to learn how modern communications teams are using social intelligence to write new playbooks to mitigate brand risk when disinformation and online narratives threaten their brand.