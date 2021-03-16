Exclusive: Former No. 10 comms chief Cain launches agency and celebrity speaker career
Lee Cain, the Prime Minister’s former director of comms who resigned amid a reported rift with Boris Johnson’s fiancée, Carrie Symonds, is setting up a PR agency and reinventing himself as a celebrity speaker receiving up to £15,000 for a single event, PRWeek can reveal.
