Ex-ABPI CEO joins Brevia Consulting’s health division as chair
Public affairs and PR agency Brevia Consulting has appointed Mike Thompson, former chief executive of the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry (ABPI), as chairman of its health arm.
