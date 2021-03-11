The PR Week: 3.11.2021: Brandon Borrman, Twitter

This week on the podcast, PRWeek executive editor Frank Washkuch and associate news editor Diana Bradley are joined by Brandon Borrman, VP of global communications at Twitter.

Borrman discusses Twitter’s core principles for reacting to and monitoring disinformation, how COVID-19 and the presidential election changed his team’s priorities and the decision to ban former President Donald Trump from the platform.

They also chat about Burger King U.K.’s International Women’s Day campaign gone awry; the royal family’s response to Oprah Winfrey’s interview of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle; and how to make a Spotify-themed resume.