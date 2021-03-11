Coronavirus Briefing: Saluting the power of words, the power of women and the power of positive thinking

Once upon a time, a book called 30 Days to a More Powerful Vocabulary was a perennial bestseller. It was a self-help book for the intentionally nerdy (who, me?), promising to improve your academic performance, job skills and self-esteem by putting more words in your head. First published in 1942, it has sold millions of copies and remains in print.

Over the course of this pandemic, we have learned to appreciate the power of words to communicate, educate and motivate, as well as the power of words to confuse, disrupt and bamboozle. There are words that build confidence and words that sow doubt. May the best words win.

In the past year, we have learned some new words and phrases (“social distancing” comes to mind) and rediscovered familiar ones (toilet paper, hand sanitizer). Then there are the others, like zoom, which have taken on new meaning. Some verbiage comes and goes. When was the last time you heard “flattening the curve”?

Not surprisingly, “pandemic” was Merriam-Webster’s word of the year for 2020, following on the heels of “they” in 2019, “justice” in 2018 and “feminism” in 2017. Which brings us to Women’s History Month (March) and International Women’s Day (March 8), a celebration of the social, economic, political and cultural achievements of women.

In that spirit, we pay tribute to strong women of the pandemic era, including Kizzmekia Corbett, scientific lead for coronavirus vaccines at the National Institutes of Health; Rochelle Walensky, current director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention; Marcella Nunez-Smith, head of the White House Task Force on Health Equity; Janet Murguia, President and CEO of the Latino advocacy organization UnidosUS; and Lisa Sherman, President and CEO of the Ad Council, spearheading the national education campaign to build vaccine confidence.

We salute strong women everywhere, like Jordana Sacks, a family physician in Toronto, who arranged to be the vaccinator for her 98-year-old grandmother, a Holocaust survivor. And like Agnes Boisvert, a nurse in Idaho who offers a glimpse into the stark world of the ICU, where saving lives is “like trying to rake in a windstorm,” as well as the world outside her hospital doors, where townspeople are now burning masks.

I salute and thank my wife Cynthia and daughters Meredith and Hilary, role models and shining beacons for my own efforts in life, and countless other family, friends and colleagues who inspire. Strong women, strong men and, yes, strong children can guide us out of the tunnel we’re in to a sunnier place called herd immunity – which, with any luck will be the Merriam-Webster words of the year for 2021.

Four out of five former Presidents and First Ladies have joined in a video message promoting COVID-19 vaccination. The Carters, Clintons, Bushes and Obamas all get their shots on camera, which represents a big shot in the arm for the Ad Council/COVID Collaborative education campaign.

A state of flux

Across the country, states are rapidly expanding access to vaccines as supply picks up steam. Mask mandates are falling, restaurants are opening and people are gathering. This is either a spring thaw or the calm before the next storm.

The Takeaway: As things ease up, we can’t throw caution to the winds. That’s another memorable phrase from that memorable phrase-maker and role model, Mom.

Winning hearts and minds—and arms

CDC dashboard check at midweek: 62 million first shots and 33 million second shots have been administered and 24% of adults and 61% of seniors have had at least one shot. Meanwhile, 13% of adults and 31% of seniors are fully vaccinated. We’re kicking it into gear.

The Takeaway: On the highway to herd immunity, we need to be aware of the variants in our rearview mirror—and keep them behind us. As former CDC director Tom Frieden cautioned, “We’re not done yet. Covid is still with us. The variants are still a risk. You don’t declare victory in the third quarter.”

The world beyond vaccines

While vaccines are front and center in the national consciousness, we can’t overlook the need for better treatments for COVID-19—and the ripple effect the pandemic is having on healthcare in general.

The Takeaway: When we look back on 2021 we’ll consider not just how well we handled the pandemic but also how we took care of everything else under the healthcare sun.

BYOB: BeYond Our Borders

While a few countries may be hitting their stride on vaccination rollout—after notable early stumbles—much of the rest of the world is hardly out of the starting blocks.

The global COVAX program, designed to help correct that yawning disparity, delivered its first doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Ghana and Cote d’Ivoire and has now shipped more than 20 million doses to 20 countries. That will expand in the next week, via 14.4 million additional doses in another 31 countries.

The new director-general of the World Trade Organization, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, calls the unequal worldwide distribution of COVID-19 vaccine “unconscionable.” This will be addressed in a forthright manner on the world stage; stay tuned.

Not much has gone right in Brazil lately, with the world’s second highest COVID-19 death toll (266,000) and third highest case count (11 million). A new variant of the virus is racing through the country, hospitals in the cities are “close to collapse,” the supply of oxygen is perilously low, the vaccination rollout is slow and chaotic and the President is in denial.

But there’s a bright light in the darkness: Three-time World Cup champion Pele, vaccinated last week at age 80, offered a shout-out on his social media channels. “Today is an unforgettable day… The pandemic is not over yet. We must keep discipline to preserve lives until many people have taken the vaccine.” This could be his most important gooooooaaaaaaal yet.

It’s something out of a James Bond movie: From Russia and Not with Love. A disinformation campaign against U.S. vaccines is trying to lift the Russian’s own vaccine, Sputnik, into a more exalted orbit.

The Takeaway: The World Health Organization says it best: “Countries are not in a race with each other, this is a common race against the virus… We’re asking all countries to be part of a global effort to suppress the virus everywhere.”

THREE QUESTIONS WITH… Teneo senior managing director Lisa R. Davis

How would you assess communications and messaging around the vaccination effort so far?

Taken from a global perspective and understanding that the world has not gone through a pandemic of this magnitude in generations, the fact that we are making such progress is gratifying. The communications have had a positive impact.

This is a testament to the intense focus from world leaders and our citizenry working with and through mass media. It also underscores the power and volume of communications channels available today. The first coronavirus vaccine was given in December 2020. Three months later, in March 2021, The New York Times reports that over 309 million vaccine doses have been administered worldwide, equal to four doses for every 100 people. We have much more work to do. Yet we cannot divorce the assessment of communications and messaging from achieved results.

What are the areas in which these efforts could stand to improve?

We are in a relatively early phase of the worldwide rollout for vaccines. The methods used for reaching such a broad group of people are still expanding. We are going through multiple stages of understanding, information dissemination and decision-making. For example, we are learning about the changing nature of the virus. We consider, in stages, how best to handle these twists and turns. So many life practices have been impacted; everything from how to work, go to school, shop, enjoy leisure activities and even how to spend time with loved ones. We are closer to the beginning than the end of communications around the pandemic and vaccines.

An expert in public policy research with whom I once worked told me that there is no such thing as a vanquishing fact – or one message above all others that will bring about unified behaviors. Reaching people where they are in their understanding and in ways that speak to them vastly differ. As my colleagues and I work with Fortune 100 and other large companies, we find that taking a tailored approach to communications that considers factors beyond information delivery is best. What works for one culture, organization and group won’t work in exactly the same way for others.

Take the issue of COVID-19 vaccinations in the workplace. Some companies are providing incentives to employees who receive the vaccines. Other companies are not taking an active stance and are leaving the decision to vaccinate solely up to employees. The communications approaches in each of these instances greatly vary and will continue to evolve. Evolving in the case of coronavirus communications often equals improving.

Two facts about COVID-19 and vaccine communications are universally true: We will be engaging in them consistently and over a long period of time. However, the lessons we are learning about effective communications and messaging are astounding and will immeasurably advance our profession.

What are the first things you plan to do after you receive the COVID vaccine? And after the pandemic lifts?

Protecting others as well as myself remains a priority. Regardless of when I receive my vaccine, my lifestyle won’t immediately change. When the pandemic is verifiably over, I’ll publicly pay my respects to those who gave and lost the most. Then I will celebrate life – hopefully on a beach – with friends and family that I haven’t seen in a while.

The rest

Our legacy from a pandemic year: In the Washington Post, Antony Faoli explores “how future generations will judge humanity’s performance against the coronavirus.” A digital time capsule in development at the National Library of Medicine in Bethesda will chronicle “what we got right — and what we got wrong.”

The Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History has received the first vial from the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine administered in the U.S. on December 14, 2020. The first vaccinee, Northwell Health ICU nurse Sandra Lindsay, donated her hospital ID badge as well as her blue and white scrubs.

Hey kids—you can create your own COVID time capsule!

Dr. Fauci has donated his 3D model of the coronavirus virion, a blue ball with orange and tan protein spikes, to the Smithsonian’s National Museum of American History.

From the Associated Press: After a pandemic year, a weary world looks back—and forward.

Will we ever get back to “normal”? Not if Unilever has anything to say about it. As Brittaney Kiefer reports in Campaign, the company will no longer use the word in packaging or advertising its beauty and personal care products. It’s all part of a new global strategy, “Positive Beauty,” that aims to “champion a new era of beauty which is equitable and inclusive.”

Researchers from the U.S. and Europe asked child and adolescent psychiatrists around the world to share their “field notes” and “vivid reflections” as the pandemic unfolded and exacted its psychic toll. More than 130 clinicians from 54 countries unpacked their email, photo and voice memo apps and produced a rich archive of personal and professional experiences—“global snapshots of an overstrained profession.”

Four former Surgeons General are recommending that a one-time National Vaccine Day be declared in late spring “to celebrate the achievement of COVID-19 vaccination, promote vaccine education and honor the healthcare workers who have protected us through the pandemic.”

As March Madness in bubble form approaches, the AP reminds us how much COVID has changed the way we play, watch and cheer.

Parting shot

We’re all trying to make sense of a daily onslaught of information and advice. It’s like riding the teacups in Disneyland. You need to find a point of focus and not get caught up in the dizzying swirl. And what we focus on this week is this observation from David Ho of Columbia University, a lead investigator in clinical trials for the Novavax COVID-19 vaccine candidate.

“If the rampant spread of the virus continues and more critical mutations accumulate, then we may be condemned to chasing after the evolving SARS-CoV-2 continually, as we have long done for influenza virus. Such considerations require that we stop virus transmission as quickly as is feasible, by redoubling our mitigation measures and by expediting vaccine rollout… We have to stop the virus from replicating and that means rolling out vaccine faster and sticking to our mitigation measures like masking and physical distancing. Stopping the spread of the virus will stop the development of further mutations.”

…and some songs, in honor of International Women’s Day 2021

Many thanks for tuning in. Be safe, have a restful weekend and remember that we’ll be getting another hour of daylight come Sunday. We’ll take that as a good omen.